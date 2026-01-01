$149,990+ GST
2025 Cadillac Escalade
Premium Luxury | Super Cruise | Touring Package
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$149,990
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 8,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the pinnacle of luxury and capability with this pristine 2025 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury, now available at Car Zone. This stunning SUV, cloaked in a sleek black exterior with a matching black interior, is ready to make a statement wherever it goes. With a mere 8,000 km on the odometer, this Escalade is practically brand new and offers an unparalleled driving experience. Get ready to turn heads and enjoy the ultimate in comfort and style.
Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 6.2L V8 engine, delivering robust performance and effortless acceleration, perfectly paired with a smooth automatic transmission and confident 4-wheel drive. This Escalade is equipped with the Touring Package and Super Cruise technology. The Escalade is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement.
Here are five features that make this Cadillac Escalade truly exceptional:
- Super Cruise: Experience hands-free driving on compatible highways, making long journeys a breeze and reducing driver fatigue.
- Luxurious Interior: Sink into the premium black leather seats and enjoy the meticulously crafted interior, designed for ultimate comfort and sophistication.
- Powerful V8 Engine: The robust 6.2L V8 engine provides exhilarating performance and effortless towing capability.
- Touring Package: Enjoy enhanced features designed to elevate your driving experience.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Confidently tackle various road conditions with the assurance of 4-wheel drive.
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
403-248-0245