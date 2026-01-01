Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Experience the pinnacle of luxury and capability with this pristine 2025 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury, now available at Car Zone. This stunning SUV, cloaked in a sleek black exterior with a matching black interior, is ready to make a statement wherever it goes. With a mere 8,000 km on the odometer, this Escalade is practically brand new and offers an unparalleled driving experience. Get ready to turn heads and enjoy the ultimate in comfort and style.</p><p>Under the hood, youll find a powerful 6.2L V8 engine, delivering robust performance and effortless acceleration, perfectly paired with a smooth automatic transmission and confident 4-wheel drive. This Escalade is equipped with the Touring Package and Super Cruise technology. The Escalade is more than just a vehicle; its a statement.</p><p>Here are five features that make this Cadillac Escalade truly exceptional:</p><ul><li><strong>Super Cruise:</strong> Experience hands-free driving on compatible highways, making long journeys a breeze and reducing driver fatigue.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Interior:</strong> Sink into the premium black leather seats and enjoy the meticulously crafted interior, designed for ultimate comfort and sophistication.</li><li><strong>Powerful V8 Engine:</strong> The robust 6.2L V8 engine provides exhilarating performance and effortless towing capability.</li><li><strong>Touring Package:</strong> Enjoy enhanced features designed to elevate your driving experience.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Confidently tackle various road conditions with the assurance of 4-wheel drive.</li></ul><p> </p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p>All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.com/financing/>APPLY NOW</a> We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.com/>CARZONECALGARY</a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </p>

2025 Cadillac Escalade

8,000 KM

Details Description Features

$149,990

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Cadillac Escalade

Premium Luxury | Super Cruise | Touring Package

Watch This Vehicle
13497998

2025 Cadillac Escalade

Premium Luxury | Super Cruise | Touring Package

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1769031842
  2. 1769031843
  3. 1769031843
  4. 1769031842
  5. 1769031841
  6. 1769031842
  7. 1769031842
  8. 1769031843
  9. 1769031842
  10. 1769031841
  11. 1769031842
  12. 1769031841
  13. 1769031842
  14. 1769031842
  15. 1769031841
  16. 1769031842
  17. 1769031842
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$149,990

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
8,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 8,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the pinnacle of luxury and capability with this pristine 2025 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury, now available at Car Zone. This stunning SUV, cloaked in a sleek black exterior with a matching black interior, is ready to make a statement wherever it goes. With a mere 8,000 km on the odometer, this Escalade is practically brand new and offers an unparalleled driving experience. Get ready to turn heads and enjoy the ultimate in comfort and style.

Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 6.2L V8 engine, delivering robust performance and effortless acceleration, perfectly paired with a smooth automatic transmission and confident 4-wheel drive. This Escalade is equipped with the Touring Package and Super Cruise technology. The Escalade is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement.

Here are five features that make this Cadillac Escalade truly exceptional:

  • Super Cruise: Experience hands-free driving on compatible highways, making long journeys a breeze and reducing driver fatigue.
  • Luxurious Interior: Sink into the premium black leather seats and enjoy the meticulously crafted interior, designed for ultimate comfort and sophistication.
  • Powerful V8 Engine: The robust 6.2L V8 engine provides exhilarating performance and effortless towing capability.
  • Touring Package: Enjoy enhanced features designed to elevate your driving experience.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Confidently tackle various road conditions with the assurance of 4-wheel drive.

 

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Automatic Parking
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 5.5L V8 | 4MATIC | Long Wheel Base for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 5.5L V8 | 4MATIC | Long Wheel Base 224,006 KM $9,990 + GST
Used 2019 Audi A4 Progressiv | 2.0T | Quattro | One Owner for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Audi A4 Progressiv | 2.0T | Quattro | One Owner 134,097 KM $23,990 + GST
Used 2020 Honda Civic Sport | Touring | MANUAL for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Honda Civic Sport | Touring | MANUAL 110,266 KM $18,990 + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$149,990

+ GST>

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2025 Cadillac Escalade