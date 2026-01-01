$22,888+ GST
2025 Hyundai Venue
PREFERRED
2025 Hyundai Venue
PREFERRED
Location
House Of Cars (Olympic Park)
8525 Bowfort Road NW, Calgary, AB T3B 2V2
587-356-1144
$22,888
+ GST
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Abyss black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,509 KM
Vehicle Description
House of Cars Olympic Park An AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer Location: 8525 Bowfort Rd. N.W Call: 587-356-1144 Stock #: 5517-6 Year: 2025 Make: Hyundai Model: Venue Preferred FWD (LIGHT HAIL) VIN: KMHRC8A38SU398135 KM: 48,509 Color: Black Transmission: Automatic Drivetrain: FWD Body Style: SUV Declaration: Hail Damage Key Features: Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Back Up Camera Blind Spot Collision Warning Lane Keeping Assist Forward Collision Avoidance Assist Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Bluetooth Touchscreen Display Remote Keyless Entry Cruise Control Drive Mode Select Automatic Climate Control Additional Highlights: CARFAX Included Professionally Detailed 1000+ Vehicles In Stock Visit House of Cars Olympic Park or call 587-356-1144 to schedule your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Convenience
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
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