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House of Cars Olympic Park An AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer Location: 8525 Bowfort Rd. N.W Call: 587-356-1144 Stock #: 5517-6 Year: 2025 Make: Hyundai Model: Venue Preferred FWD (LIGHT HAIL) VIN: KMHRC8A38SU398135 KM: 48,509 Color: Black Transmission: Automatic Drivetrain: FWD Body Style: SUV Declaration: Hail Damage Key Features: Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Back Up Camera Blind Spot Collision Warning Lane Keeping Assist Forward Collision Avoidance Assist Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Bluetooth Touchscreen Display Remote Keyless Entry Cruise Control Drive Mode Select Automatic Climate Control Additional Highlights: CARFAX Included Professionally Detailed 1000+ Vehicles In Stock Visit House of Cars Olympic Park or call 587-356-1144 to schedule your test drive today!

2025 Hyundai Venue

48,509 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ GST
Make it Yours

2025 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED

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14524453

2025 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED

Location

House Of Cars (Olympic Park)

8525 Bowfort Road NW, Calgary, AB T3B 2V2

587-356-1144

Contact Seller

$22,888

+ GST

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Used
48,509KM
VIN KMHRC8A38SU398135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Abyss black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,509 KM

Vehicle Description

House of Cars Olympic Park An AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer Location: 8525 Bowfort Rd. N.W Call: 587-356-1144 Stock #: 5517-6 Year: 2025 Make: Hyundai Model: Venue Preferred FWD (LIGHT HAIL) VIN: KMHRC8A38SU398135 KM: 48,509 Color: Black Transmission: Automatic Drivetrain: FWD Body Style: SUV Declaration: Hail Damage Key Features: Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Back Up Camera Blind Spot Collision Warning Lane Keeping Assist Forward Collision Avoidance Assist Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Bluetooth Touchscreen Display Remote Keyless Entry Cruise Control Drive Mode Select Automatic Climate Control Additional Highlights: CARFAX Included Professionally Detailed 1000+ Vehicles In Stock Visit House of Cars Olympic Park or call 587-356-1144 to schedule your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Rear Bench Seat
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
Digital Appearance
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Remote Start

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 185/65R15 AS
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
45-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
45 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
Regenerative 110 Amp Alternator
Engine: 1.6L DPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 CVVT
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select w/snow/mud/sand mode
6.05 Axle Ratio
3770# Gvwr

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
HD Radio
Wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
BLACK STITCHED CLOTH SEAT TRIM
Front collision mitigation
Abyss Black
Driver Monitoring
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio: AM/FM/HD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 8 Inch HD touchscreen display Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and USB connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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House Of Cars (Olympic Park)

House Of Cars (Olympic Park)

House Of Cars (Olympic Park)

8525 Bowfort Road NW, Calgary, AB T3B 2V2

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587-356-XXXX

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587-356-1144

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$22,888

+ GST>

House Of Cars (Olympic Park)

587-356-1144

2025 Hyundai Venue