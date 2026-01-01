$CALL+ GST
Make it Yours
2025 SHIPPING CONTAINER 40FT HC ONE TRIP SINGLE DOOR
2025 SHIPPING CONTAINER 40FT HC ONE TRIP SINGLE DOOR
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ GST
Actions
Used
CALL
VIN 5678905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday June 24.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 40216
Lot #: 498
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
* 9'6" HEIGHT * * SAMPLE PHOTOS OF A LIKE QUALITY AND COLOR CONTAINER * * PICK UP OFFSITE IN SE CALGARY TO BE ARRANGED STARTING WEEK OF JUNE 29TH *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 40216
Lot #: 498
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
* 9'6" HEIGHT * * SAMPLE PHOTOS OF A LIKE QUALITY AND COLOR CONTAINER * * PICK UP OFFSITE IN SE CALGARY TO BE ARRANGED STARTING WEEK OF JUNE 29TH *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ GST>
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2025 SHIPPING CONTAINER 40FT HC ONE TRIP SINGLE DOOR