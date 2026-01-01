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2026 Chevrolet Trax
LT
2026 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 5,905 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Trax delivers a Turbocharged Gas 3-Cyl 1.2L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), MARINA BLUE METALLIC, LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment.* This Chevrolet Trax Features the Following Options *LPO, BLACK BOWTIE EMBLEMS, FRONT AND REAR, ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.2L TURBO DOHC DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (137 hp [102 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 162 lb-ft of torque [219 N-m] @ 2500 rpm) (STD), ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent, variable speed, Wiper, rear, intermittent, Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power, front passenger with express down, Window, power, driver with express down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.).* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Trax come see us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
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Exterior
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Additional Features
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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
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403-256-4960