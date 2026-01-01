$CALL+ GST
2026 Jeep Wrangler
RUBICON
2026 Jeep Wrangler
RUBICON
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ GST
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 41
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 28,001 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2026 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Wrangler has the following options: BLACK, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, 4.10 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, and Transmission: 6-Speed Manual. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Convenience
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
403-256-4960