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Come see this 2026 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Wrangler has the following options: BLACK, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, 4.10 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, and Transmission: 6-Speed Manual. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2026 Jeep Wrangler

28,001 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
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2026 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

Watch This Vehicle
14300192

2026 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

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Used
28,001KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJXFN2TW190070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 41
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2026 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Wrangler has the following options: BLACK, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, 4.10 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, and Transmission: 6-Speed Manual. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Machined w/Black Pockets

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
41
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
4.10 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW OFF-ROAD (STD)
Requires Subscription
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
Front collision mitigation
GVWR: 2 710 KGS (5 975 LBS) (STD)
PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Selec-Speed Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22R RUBICON -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

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403-256-XXXX

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403-256-4960

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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2026 Jeep Wrangler