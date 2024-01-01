$47,900+ tax & licensing
2015 OPEN RANGE 316RLS
Location
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-9298
$47,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style 5th Wheel
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Price includes Full Pre Delivery Inspection, Bearing Repack, New Suspension Bolts & Hardware, 4 New Tires!
4 20lb LP Tanks, Auto Level, Slam Latch Baggage Doors, 10 Gal Gas/Electric Water Heater, Frameless Windows, Rear Ladder, 16" Aluminum Wheels, 3 Slide Outs, Power Awning, Assist Handle, 8 Cu Ft Refrigerator, 2 Leather Rocker Recliners, Leather Hide A Bed, Free Standing Dinette Table & Chairs, Fireplace, Living Room TV, Sound Bar, AM/FM/CD/DVD Player, Microwave, 3 Burner Range, Center Island, Living Room Fantastic Fan, 15K BTU Ducted Air Conditioning, 4 Piece Bath, Washer & Dryer Pre-Plumb, Queen Island Bed, 35K BTU Furnace
30'10" Length, 2,085 lbs Hitch Weight, 9,055 lbs Dry Weight.
Fresh Tank 85 Gallons, Grey Tank 82 Gallons, Black Tank 41 Gallons
