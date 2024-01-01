Menu
Price includes Full Pre Delivery Inspection, Bearing Repack, New Suspension Bolts & Hardware, 4 New Tires!

4 20lb LP Tanks, Auto Level, Slam Latch Baggage Doors, 10 Gal Gas/Electric Water Heater, Frameless Windows, Rear Ladder, 16 Aluminum Wheels, 3 Slide Outs, Power Awning, Assist Handle, 8 Cu Ft Refrigerator, 2 Leather Rocker Recliners, Leather Hide A Bed, Free Standing Dinette Table & Chairs, Fireplace, Living Room TV, Sound Bar, AM/FM/CD/DVD Player, Microwave, 3 Burner Range, Center Island, Living Room Fantastic Fan, 15K BTU Ducted Air Conditioning, 4 Piece Bath, Washer & Dryer Pre-Plumb, Queen Island Bed, 35K BTU Furnace

3010 Length, 2,085 lbs Hitch Weight, 9,055 lbs Dry Weight.   

Fresh Tank 85 Gallons, Grey Tank 82 Gallons, Black Tank 41 Gallons

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

VIN 58TFL3128F5019633

  • Body Style 5th Wheel
  • Mileage 0

Price includes Full Pre Delivery Inspection, Bearing Repack, New Suspension Bolts & Hardware, 4 New Tires!

4 20lb LP Tanks, Auto Level, Slam Latch Baggage Doors, 10 Gal Gas/Electric Water Heater, Frameless Windows, Rear Ladder, 16" Aluminum Wheels, 3 Slide Outs, Power Awning, Assist Handle, 8 Cu Ft Refrigerator, 2 Leather Rocker Recliners, Leather Hide A Bed, Free Standing Dinette Table & Chairs, Fireplace, Living Room TV, Sound Bar, AM/FM/CD/DVD Player, Microwave, 3 Burner Range, Center Island, Living Room Fantastic Fan, 15K BTU Ducted Air Conditioning, 4 Piece Bath, Washer & Dryer Pre-Plumb, Queen Island Bed, 35K BTU Furnace

30'10" Length, 2,085 lbs Hitch Weight, 9,055 lbs Dry Weight.   

Fresh Tank 85 Gallons, Grey Tank 82 Gallons, Black Tank 41 Gallons

2015 OPEN RANGE 316RLS

$47,900
3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

