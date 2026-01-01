Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford Focus

181,853 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Focus

Rs

Watch This Vehicle
14328794

2016 Ford Focus

Rs

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 14328794
  2. 14328794
  3. 14328794
  4. 14328794
  5. 14328794
  6. 14328794
  7. 14328794
  8. 14328794
  9. 14328794
  10. 14328794
  11. 14328794
  12. 14328794
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
181,853KM
VIN WF0DP3THXG4116399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,853 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Transmission: 6-Speed Manual

Additional Features

ENGINE: 2.3L GTDI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ for sale in Camrose, AB
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 156,691 KM $32,999 + GST
Used 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Platinum for sale in Camrose, AB
2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Platinum 131,409 KM $90,140 + GST
Used 2024 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Camrose, AB
2024 Ford F-150 Lariat 35,730 KM $65,999 + GST

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2016 Ford Focus