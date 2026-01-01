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2016 Ford Focus
Rs
2016 Ford Focus
Rs
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$CALL
+ GST
Actions
Used
181,853KM
VIN WF0DP3THXG4116399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,853 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Additional Features
ENGINE: 2.3L GTDI
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-866-994-9953
$CALL
+ GST>
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
2016 Ford Focus