Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
- Interior Colour Admiral Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TR166A
- Mileage 21,155 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATIBLE.3.5 LITER POWERBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, LIMITED TRIM, INTERIOR WORK SURFACE, BLUECRUISE READY, MULTI-CONTOUR SEATS. The 2021 Ford F-150 Limited with the 3.5-liter PowerBoost engine is a top-of-the-line trim level that offers a blend of luxury, technology, and exceptional performance. This trim is part of the F-150's new generation, which features a more modern design, improved ride quality, and advanced features. The 3.5-liter PowerBoost engine is a hybrid powertrain that combines a twin-turbocharged V6 engine with an electric motor, producing a combined output of 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. This setup provides impressive acceleration, towing capacity, and fuel efficiency. The Limited trim comes equipped with a range of premium features, including a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12-inch touchscreen display with SYNC 4 infotainment system, and a premium leather-trimmed interior with heated and cooled seats. Additionally, the Limited trim offers advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring. The exterior design is also impressive, with LED headlights, LED fog lights, and a unique grille design. This trim also features a luxurious rear seat with reclining seats and ample legroom, making it an excellent choice for those who want to travel in comfort. Overall, the 2021 Ford F-150 Limited with the 3.5-liter PowerBoost engine is a powerful, luxurious, and technologically advanced pickup truck that offers an unparalleled driving experience.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
