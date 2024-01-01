Menu
2021 Ford F-150

21,155 KM

$69,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

Limited

2021 Ford F-150

Limited

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,155KM
VIN 1FTFW1ED9MFC83074

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour Admiral Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TR166A
  • Mileage 21,155 KM

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATIBLE.3.5 LITER POWERBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, LIMITED TRIM, INTERIOR WORK SURFACE, BLUECRUISE READY, MULTI-CONTOUR SEATS. The 2021 Ford F-150 Limited with the 3.5-liter PowerBoost engine is a top-of-the-line trim level that offers a blend of luxury, technology, and exceptional performance. This trim is part of the F-150's new generation, which features a more modern design, improved ride quality, and advanced features. The 3.5-liter PowerBoost engine is a hybrid powertrain that combines a twin-turbocharged V6 engine with an electric motor, producing a combined output of 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. This setup provides impressive acceleration, towing capacity, and fuel efficiency. The Limited trim comes equipped with a range of premium features, including a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12-inch touchscreen display with SYNC 4 infotainment system, and a premium leather-trimmed interior with heated and cooled seats. Additionally, the Limited trim offers advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring. The exterior design is also impressive, with LED headlights, LED fog lights, and a unique grille design. This trim also features a luxurious rear seat with reclining seats and ample legroom, making it an excellent choice for those who want to travel in comfort. Overall, the 2021 Ford F-150 Limited with the 3.5-liter PowerBoost engine is a powerful, luxurious, and technologically advanced pickup truck that offers an unparalleled driving experience.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Skid Plates
Engine: 3.5L PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6

Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
INTERIOR WORK SURFACE

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-XXXX

780-672-2411

$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2021 Ford F-150