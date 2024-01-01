$14,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW
Location
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
780-479-1990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
247,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1EF1DKF56260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # FX4
- Mileage 247,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 FORD F150 FX4 SUPERCREW 4WD
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Night Vision
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Windows
Sunroof/Moonroof
Convenience
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Comfort
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Security
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
2013 Ford F-150