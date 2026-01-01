$77,918+ GST
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Limited
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Limited
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$77,918
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Navy Pier
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFN672
- Mileage 123,425 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 6.7 LITER TURBO DIESEL, 10 SPEED AUTO, LIMITED TRIM(718a), NAVY PIER/SLATE GREY LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, FX-4 OFF-ROAD PKG, 5TH WHEEL PREP PKG, ADAPTIVE STEERING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, SYNC 4 W/12 SCREEN The 2022 Ford F-350 Limited with the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel engine is a highly capable and luxurious heavy-duty pickup truck designed for both rugged performance and premium comfort. Equipped with the 718A package, it offers an extensive array of advanced technology, upscale interior features, and enhanced convenience options, making it ideal for demanding work environments and executive transportation alike. The FX4 Off-Road Package adds a suite of trail-ready features, including upgraded shocks, skid plates, an electronic-locking rear differential, and off-road-tuned suspension components, which significantly improve its capability on challenging terrains. The 6.7-liter diesel engine provides impressive torque and towing capacity, making the F-350 suitable for hauling heavy loads and towing large trailers with ease. Inside, the Limited trim boasts luxurious touches such as premium leather upholstery, a high-end sound system, and advanced driver-assistance features, ensuring a comfortable and safe driving experience. Overall, this model combines formidable power, off-road prowess, and upscale amenities, making it a top-tier choice for those needing both workhorse durability and luxury.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
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