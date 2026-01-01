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THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 6.7 LITER TURBO DIESEL, 10 SPEED AUTO, LIMITED TRIM(718a), NAVY PIER/SLATE GREY LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, FX-4 OFF-ROAD PKG, 5TH WHEEL PREP PKG, ADAPTIVE STEERING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, SYNC 4 W/12 SCREEN The 2022 Ford F-350 Limited with the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel engine is a highly capable and luxurious heavy-duty pickup truck designed for both rugged performance and premium comfort. Equipped with the 718A package, it offers an extensive array of advanced technology, upscale interior features, and enhanced convenience options, making it ideal for demanding work environments and executive transportation alike. The FX4 Off-Road Package adds a suite of trail-ready features, including upgraded shocks, skid plates, an electronic-locking rear differential, and off-road-tuned suspension components, which significantly improve its capability on challenging terrains. The 6.7-liter diesel engine provides impressive torque and towing capacity, making the F-350 suitable for hauling heavy loads and towing large trailers with ease. Inside, the Limited trim boasts luxurious touches such as premium leather upholstery, a high-end sound system, and advanced driver-assistance features, ensuring a comfortable and safe driving experience. Overall, this model combines formidable power, off-road prowess, and upscale amenities, making it a top-tier choice for those needing both workhorse durability and luxury.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2022 Ford F-350

123,425 KM

Details Description Features

$77,918

+ GST
Make it Yours

2022 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14281508

2022 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Limited

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
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$77,918

+ GST

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Used
123,425KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT6NEC03589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Navy Pier
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFN672
  • Mileage 123,425 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 6.7 LITER TURBO DIESEL, 10 SPEED AUTO, LIMITED TRIM(718a), NAVY PIER/SLATE GREY LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, FX-4 OFF-ROAD PKG, 5TH WHEEL PREP PKG, ADAPTIVE STEERING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, SYNC 4 W/12 SCREEN The 2022 Ford F-350 Limited with the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel engine is a highly capable and luxurious heavy-duty pickup truck designed for both rugged performance and premium comfort. Equipped with the 718A package, it offers an extensive array of advanced technology, upscale interior features, and enhanced convenience options, making it ideal for demanding work environments and executive transportation alike. The FX4 Off-Road Package adds a suite of trail-ready features, including upgraded shocks, skid plates, an electronic-locking rear differential, and off-road-tuned suspension components, which significantly improve its capability on challenging terrains. The 6.7-liter diesel engine provides impressive torque and towing capacity, making the F-350 suitable for hauling heavy loads and towing large trailers with ease. Inside, the Limited trim boasts luxurious touches such as premium leather upholstery, a high-end sound system, and advanced driver-assistance features, ensuring a comfortable and safe driving experience. Overall, this model combines formidable power, off-road prowess, and upscale amenities, making it a top-tier choice for those needing both workhorse durability and luxury.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Packages

UM
TT
39D
559
64L
99T
44G
TCW
X3J
153
16S
17X
53W
67B
693

Exterior

Front license plate bracket

Mechanical

397 AMP ALTERNATOR

Additional Features

PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #1 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
11500# GVWR PACKAGE
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.SKID PLATES
AGATE BLACK
.POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS-20
.HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
.LT275/65R20E OWL ALL TERRAIN
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS
.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO
ALL WEATHER MATS W/CARPT MATS
.LIMITED TRIM
.6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
NAVY PIER LIGHT SLATE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

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780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9953
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$77,918

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2022 Ford F-350