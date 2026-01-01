$57,999+ GST
2025 Ford F-150
XLT
2025 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$57,999
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TT306A
- Mileage 26,819 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST ENGINE, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT TRIM(302a), BLACK SPORT CLOTH SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, 60/40 FOLDING REAR BENCH, XLT BLACK APPEARANCE PKG, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, FX-4 OFF-ROAD PKG, TOW/HAUL PKG, 360 DEGREE CAMERA, BLIS, SYNC 4. The 2025 Ford F-150 XLT with the 302A Package is a robust and well-equipped pickup truck that combines performance, style, and advanced features. Powered by a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, it delivers impressive horsepower and torque, ensuring strong towing and hauling capabilities while maintaining a balance of fuel efficiency. The 302A Package enhances the XLT trim with a suite of premium features, including an upgraded infotainment system with a large touchscreen display, premium audio, and additional driver-assistance technologies such as blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control. The Black Appearance Package adds a sleek, aggressive look to the truck, featuring blacked-out exterior accents, grille, wheels, and trim pieces, giving the vehicle a bold and commanding presence on the road. Overall, the 2025 Ford F-150 XLT with these packages offers a blend of power, modern technology, and striking aesthetics, making it a versatile choice for both work and leisure.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
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780-672-2411
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780-672-2411