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THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST ENGINE, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT TRIM(302a), BLACK SPORT CLOTH SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, 60/40 FOLDING REAR BENCH, XLT BLACK APPEARANCE PKG, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, FX-4 OFF-ROAD PKG, TOW/HAUL PKG, 360 DEGREE CAMERA, BLIS, SYNC 4. The 2025 Ford F-150 XLT with the 302A Package is a robust and well-equipped pickup truck that combines performance, style, and advanced features. Powered by a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, it delivers impressive horsepower and torque, ensuring strong towing and hauling capabilities while maintaining a balance of fuel efficiency. The 302A Package enhances the XLT trim with a suite of premium features, including an upgraded infotainment system with a large touchscreen display, premium audio, and additional driver-assistance technologies such as blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control. The Black Appearance Package adds a sleek, aggressive look to the truck, featuring blacked-out exterior accents, grille, wheels, and trim pieces, giving the vehicle a bold and commanding presence on the road. Overall, the 2025 Ford F-150 XLT with these packages offers a blend of power, modern technology, and striking aesthetics, making it a versatile choice for both work and leisure.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2025 Ford F-150

26,819 KM

Details Description Features

$57,999

+ GST
Make it Yours

2025 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14526271

2025 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$57,999

+ GST

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Used
26,819KM
VIN 1FTFW3L89SKD74626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TT306A
  • Mileage 26,819 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST ENGINE, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT TRIM(302a), BLACK SPORT CLOTH SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, 60/40 FOLDING REAR BENCH, XLT BLACK APPEARANCE PKG, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, FX-4 OFF-ROAD PKG, TOW/HAUL PKG, 360 DEGREE CAMERA, BLIS, SYNC 4. The 2025 Ford F-150 XLT with the 302A Package is a robust and well-equipped pickup truck that combines performance, style, and advanced features. Powered by a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, it delivers impressive horsepower and torque, ensuring strong towing and hauling capabilities while maintaining a balance of fuel efficiency. The 302A Package enhances the XLT trim with a suite of premium features, including an upgraded infotainment system with a large touchscreen display, premium audio, and additional driver-assistance technologies such as blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control. The Black Appearance Package adds a sleek, aggressive look to the truck, featuring blacked-out exterior accents, grille, wheels, and trim pieces, giving the vehicle a bold and commanding presence on the road. Overall, the 2025 Ford F-150 XLT with these packages offers a blend of power, modern technology, and striking aesthetics, making it a versatile choice for both work and leisure.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Packages

301A
998
193
41H
53T
55A
DISCOUNT

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE

Additional Features

XLT Black Appearance Package
Tow/Haul Package
special added discount from Ford
FX4 OFF ROAD PKG. SKID PLATES
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301AXLT SERIES BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEMREAR VIEW CAMERAREAR DEFROSTER8-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

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780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9953
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$57,999

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2025 Ford F-150