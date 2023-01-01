$25,777+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
780-453-3325
1987 Chevrolet El Camino
Conquista
Location
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
780-453-3325
$25,777
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9840809
- Stock #: 23-0044
- VIN: 3GCCW80Z8HS905454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour black cherry
- Interior Colour Burgandy
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 105,958 KM
Vehicle Description
Last year production model. This car is in amazing shape inside and out. Drives fantastic. 2nd set of tires and rims, NO FEES,
Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle,
14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta,
Warranty Included,
Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay etching, sales, or program fees.
Easy low interest rate financing available.
Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment.
Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. 20 Years BBB A plus, . Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.