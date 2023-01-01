Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1987 Chevrolet El Camino

105,958 KM

Details Description Features

$25,777

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,777

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
1987 Chevrolet El Camino

1987 Chevrolet El Camino

Conquista

Watch This Vehicle

1987 Chevrolet El Camino

Conquista

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1681597032
  2. 1681597032
  3. 1681597032
  4. 1681597032
  5. 1681597032
  6. 1681597033
  7. 1681597033
  8. 1681597033
  9. 1681597033
  10. 1681597033
  11. 1681597033
  12. 1681597034
  13. 1681597031
  14. 1681597031
  15. 1681597032
  16. 1681597031
  17. 1681597031
  18. 1681597032
  19. 1681597031
  20. 1681597031
  21. 1681597034
  22. 1681597031
  23. 1681597032
  24. 1681596939
Contact Seller
Sale

$25,777

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
105,958KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9840809
  • Stock #: 23-0044
  • VIN: 3GCCW80Z8HS905454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour black cherry
  • Interior Colour Burgandy
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 105,958 KM

Vehicle Description

Last year production model.  This car is in amazing shape inside and out.  Drives fantastic.  2nd set of tires and rims, NO FEES,

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle,

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta,

 

Warranty Included,

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay etching, sales, or program fees.

 

Easy low interest rate financing available.

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment.

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. 20 Years BBB A plus, . Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

2012 Fiat 500 Sport
 147,777 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape 4WD...
 168,521 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2012 Kia Rondo 7P,EX...
 0 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory