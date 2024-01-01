Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>New Brakes, DONT PAY OVER ADVERTISED PRICE, NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS,NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS.</p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs required</p><p> </p><p>Warranty Included / Financing Available</p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated.</p><p> </p><p>20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p>

2012 Kia Soul

137,818 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Kia Soul

Luxury, Lthr, Sunroof, Nav, BU Cam, Htd Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Soul

Luxury, Lthr, Sunroof, Nav, BU Cam, Htd Seats

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1717019297
  2. 1717019297
  3. 1717019297
  4. 1717019296
  5. 1717019297
  6. 1717019297
  7. 1717019297
  8. 1717019294
  9. 1717019297
  10. 1717019296
  11. 1717019294
  12. 1717019293
  13. 1717019294
  14. 1717019296
  15. 1717019295
  16. 1717019297
  17. 1717019296
  18. 1717019294
  19. 1717019294
  20. 1717019295
  21. 1717019294
  22. 1717019295
  23. 1717019296
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,818KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJT2A68C7434155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0055
  • Mileage 137,818 KM

Vehicle Description

New Brakes, DONT PAY OVER ADVERTISED PRICE, NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS,NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS.

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs required

 

Warranty Included / Financing Available

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated.

 

20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2012 Kia Soul Luxury, Lthr, Sunroof, Nav, BU Cam, Htd Seats for sale in Edmonton, AB
2012 Kia Soul Luxury, Lthr, Sunroof, Nav, BU Cam, Htd Seats 137,818 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Impala LT, Leather, Remote Start, BU Cam, Park Assist for sale in Edmonton, AB
2016 Chevrolet Impala LT, Leather, Remote Start, BU Cam, Park Assist 46,728 KM $21,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Patriot 4WD 4dr 75th Anniversary for sale in Edmonton, AB
2017 Jeep Patriot 4WD 4dr 75th Anniversary 122,577 KM $16,500 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Soul