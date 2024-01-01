Menu
148,000 KM

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

148,000KM
Used
VIN KNDJT2A24B7216905

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # S355
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

FINANCING IS AVAIALBLE


PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 780*90*88*589 ADDRESS 12336-66st Edmonton 


Stop by for viewing or test drive


This 2011 KIA SOUL 2.0L 4U 4D HATCHBACK is powered by a 2.0L 4 cylinder gasoline engine and an automatic transmission. It is equipped with four-wheel drive. The car has seats for 5 people. The car has low mileage for its age.

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Power Steering

Heated Seats

Sunroof/Moonroof

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Cup Holder

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

