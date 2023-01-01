Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

147,101 KM

Details Description Features

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV / AWD / Pano / Lane Asisit / NAV / 7 Passenger+

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV / AWD / Pano / Lane Asisit / NAV / 7 Passenger+

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Sale

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

147,101KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9567040
  Stock #: 23-0021
  VIN: 5N1AT2MM4FC829774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 147,101 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEE'S, NO ETCHINGS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Warranty Included / Financing Available

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay additional costs

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. Doing buisness the right way. 

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Warranty Included
Proximity Key

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

