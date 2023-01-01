Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

119,414 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

119,414KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9530134
  • Stock #: PT23016
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB6G7123016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PT23016
  • Mileage 119,414 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LT comes well equipped with cruise control, steering wheel controls, bluetooth handsfree connectivity, A/C, back-up camera and more!Power delivery is handled by a 1.4L 4-cylinder Inline Turbo producing 153 hp @5600 rpm and 177 ft-lb @2000 rpm of torque. Delivering power to 2 wheels is a 6-Speed A/T transmission. The Cruze Limited can seat up to 5 comfortably on cloth seats.Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at 780-395-3575.Visit INFINITI SOUTH EDMONTON at our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at 2110 103A street right off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We have Fixed Commission Sales Staff, No Extra Fees, GO Card Customer Rewards, Free Service Loaners, 24/7 Customer Service, and much more to offer.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Wheels
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
Audio system
Requires Subscription
FRONT BUCKET WITH RECLINING SEATBACKS AND ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
6-SPEED MANUAL WITH OVERDRIVE
ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI
Chevrolet MyLink Radio
16" (40.6 cm) steel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

