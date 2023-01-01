2016 Chevrolet Cruze

$15,000 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 4 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Mileage 119,414 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Wheel Covers Turbocharged Wheels Telematics Navigation from Telematics ENGINE TRANSMISSION Knee Air Bag Transmission Overdrive Switch Bluetooth Connection SEATS Gasoline Fuel Audio system Requires Subscription FRONT BUCKET WITH RECLINING SEATBACKS AND ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS 6-SPEED MANUAL WITH OVERDRIVE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI Chevrolet MyLink Radio 16" (40.6 cm) steel

