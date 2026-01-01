Menu
Account
Sign In
LIMITED TIME at Diamond Motors <br/> Drive away with a FREE 1-Year Warranty* + low payments included at Listed Price. *Limited warranty. Terms & conditions apply. Ask in store for details. <br/> <br/> <br/> Now Available: 2018 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5 Box 3.5L Engine Black has 189,184 KM on it. 3.5L 6 Cylinder Engine engine, Four-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $25,900.00. <br/> <br/> <br/> NO ACCIDENTS, 3.5L 6 CYLINDER ECOBOOST ENGINE, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, B&O AUDIO, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE STARTER, KEYLESS ENTRY, PANORAMIC ROOF, PUSH START, 4X4, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER SEATS, COOL SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT MONITORING AND MUCH MORE!!!!! <br/> <br/> <br/> Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 261154 <br/> <br/> <br/> At Diamond Motors, we are dedicated to providing you with an outstanding car-buying experience, offering quality pre-owned vehicles at prices that fit your budget. Our transparent and honest approach means you can expect straightforward guidance without any high-pressure sales tactics. We believe in building lasting relationships with our customers by offering personalized service tailored to your needs. From the moment you step onto our lot, our team is here to support you every step of the way, ensuring you leave confident in your decision. Trust, integrity, and customer satisfaction are the foundation of everything we do. <br/> <br/> <br/> Why Choose Diamond Motors?<br/> <br/> Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> Family Owned & Operated <br/> 100+ Vehicles in Stock <br/> Finance & Extended Warranty Available <br/> Transparent Pricing <br/> Inspection & Carfax Provided <br/> No-Pressure Buying Experience <br/> Full Disclosure Guaranteed <br/> Top Google Rated Dealership <br/> Trade-Ins Welcome <br/> AMVIC Licensed & BBB Accredited <br/> CarGurus Top-Rated Dealer (2022 & 2024) <br/> <br/> <br/> Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at <br/> 3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4 <br/> <br/> <br/> To view the rest of our inventory: <br/> www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory <br/> <br/> <br/> This dealership provides all required disclosures in accordance with AMVIC regulations. A completed Mechanical Fitness Assessment and its associated inspection work order will be supplied with every vehicle. A Carfax (or equivalent) vehicle history report will also be provided, including available information on previous damage, accident history, stolen or salvage status, and jurisdictional records. <br/> Customers are encouraged to review all vehicle features, options, and equipment for accuracy prior to purchase. <br/>

2018 Ford F-150

189,184 KM

Details Description

$25,900

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 3.5L Engine

Watch This Vehicle
14423613

2018 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 3.5L Engine

Location

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

587-444-3300

  1. 14423613
  2. 14423613
  3. 14423613
  4. 14423613
  5. 14423613
  6. 14423613
  7. 14423613
  8. 14423613
  9. 14423613
  10. 14423613
  11. 14423613
  12. 14423613
  13. 14423613
  14. 14423613
  15. 14423613
  16. 14423613
  17. 14423613
  18. 14423613
  19. 14423613
  20. 14423613
  21. 14423613
  22. 14423613
  23. 14423613
  24. 14423613
  25. 14423613
  26. 14423613
  27. 14423613
  28. 14423613
  29. 14423613
  30. 14423613
  31. 14423613
  32. 14423613
  33. 14423613
  34. 14423613
  35. 14423613
Contact Seller

$25,900

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
189,184KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG4JKF84845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 189,184 KM

Vehicle Description

LIMITED TIME at Diamond Motors
Drive away with a FREE 1-Year Warranty* + low payments included at Listed Price. *Limited warranty. Terms & conditions apply. Ask in store for details.


Now Available: 2018 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 3.5L Engine Black has 189,184 KM on it. 3.5L 6 Cylinder Engine engine, Four-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $25,900.00.


NO ACCIDENTS, 3.5L 6 CYLINDER ECOBOOST ENGINE, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, B&O AUDIO, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE STARTER, KEYLESS ENTRY, PANORAMIC ROOF, PUSH START, 4X4, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER SEATS, COOL SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT MONITORING AND MUCH MORE!!!!!


Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 261154


At Diamond Motors, we are dedicated to providing you with an outstanding car-buying experience, offering quality pre-owned vehicles at prices that fit your budget. Our transparent and honest approach means you can expect straightforward guidance without any high-pressure sales tactics. We believe in building lasting relationships with our customers by offering personalized service tailored to your needs. From the moment you step onto our lot, our team is here to support you every step of the way, ensuring you leave confident in your decision. Trust, integrity, and customer satisfaction are the foundation of everything we do.


Why Choose Diamond Motors?

Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
100+ Vehicles in Stock
Finance & Extended Warranty Available
Transparent Pricing
Inspection & Carfax Provided
No-Pressure Buying Experience
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
Top Google Rated Dealership
Trade-Ins Welcome
AMVIC Licensed & BBB Accredited
CarGurus Top-Rated Dealer (2022 & 2024)


Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4


To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory


This dealership provides all required disclosures in accordance with AMVIC regulations. A completed Mechanical Fitness Assessment and its associated inspection work order will be supplied with every vehicle. A Carfax (or equivalent) vehicle history report will also be provided, including available information on previous damage, accident history, stolen or salvage status, and jurisdictional records.
Customers are encouraged to review all vehicle features, options, and equipment for accuracy prior to purchase.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Diamond Motors

Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum for sale in Edmonton, AB
2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum 269,661 KM $28,900 + GST
Used 2018 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 3.5L Engine for sale in Edmonton, AB
2018 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 3.5L Engine 189,184 KM $25,900 + GST
Used 2017 Ford Transit T-350 148
2017 Ford Transit T-350 148" Low Roof XL Swing-Out RH Dr 237,026 KM $21,900 + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Diamond Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Diamond Motors

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

Call Dealer

587-444-XXXX

(click to show)

587-444-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,900

+ GST>

Diamond Motors

587-444-3300

2018 Ford F-150