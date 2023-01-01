Menu
2019 Ford F-150

83,699 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

Contact Seller
XL/XLT/Lariat/King Ranch/Platinum SuperCrew

Location

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

83,699KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9541294
  • Stock #: 13189B

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,699 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 450-500-7394 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Auxiliary Audio Input
Power Mirror(s)
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

