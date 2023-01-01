Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS BY SHOPPING WITH US. </p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle</p><p> </p><p>14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta</p><p> </p><p>Warranty Included / Financing Available</p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. Doing buisness the right way. </p><p> </p><p>20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p>

2020 Ford F-150

50,862 KM

Details Description Features

$39,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-150

XLT CREW 4x4 Back Up Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XLT CREW 4x4 Back Up Camera

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1703617894
  2. 1703617893
  3. 1703617894
  4. 1703617870
  5. 1703617870
  6. 1703617870
  7. 1703617871
  8. 1703617871
  9. 1703617871
  10. 1703617871
  11. 1703617871
  12. 1703617870
  13. 1703617869
  14. 1703617871
  15. 1703617869
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$39,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
50,862KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EB1LFA88112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,862 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS BY SHOPPING WITH US. 

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Warranty Included / Financing Available

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. Doing buisness the right way. 

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT CREW 4x4 Back Up Camera for sale in Edmonton, AB
2020 Ford F-150 XLT CREW 4x4 Back Up Camera 50,862 KM $39,750 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Back up Camera Heated Seats for sale in Edmonton, AB
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Back up Camera Heated Seats 125,148 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE, AWD, Heated Seats, BU Cam, Alloys for sale in Edmonton, AB
2017 Ford Escape SE, AWD, Heated Seats, BU Cam, Alloys 210,948 KM $15,888 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,750

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150