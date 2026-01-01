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<p>4 New Tires, New Brakes, New Battery, WHY BUY FROM DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. No fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers</p>

2020 Kia Forte

118,668 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ GST
Make it Yours

2020 Kia Forte

EX+, Sunroof, Htd Steering & Seats, Blindspot Det

Watch This Vehicle
14206457

2020 Kia Forte

EX+, Sunroof, Htd Steering & Seats, Blindspot Det

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,888

+ GST

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Used
118,668KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF54AD3LE230504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-0014
  • Mileage 118,668 KM

Vehicle Description

4 New Tires, New Brakes, New Battery, WHY BUY FROM DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. No fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

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780-453-XXXX

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780-453-3325

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$14,888

+ GST>

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2020 Kia Forte