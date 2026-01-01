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Discover the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and all-weather capability with this pre-owned 2020 Mazda CX-3 GS Auto AWD in stunning White. Powered by a 2.0L SKYACTIV-G 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, it offers responsive performance and impressive fuel efficiency. Enjoy confidence on every drive thanks to Mazdas full-time AWD and advanced safety features like blind spot warning and forward collision mitigation. Inside, heated front seats, premium cloth upholstery, and a 7-inch touchscreen with wireless audio streaming keep you comfortable and connected. With its sleek design and versatile cargo space, this CX-3 is ready to elevate your daily commute or weekend adventures. Experience Mazdas craftsmanship and innovationschedule your test drive today!

2020 Mazda CX-3

157,079 KM

Details Description Features

$17,997

+ GST
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2020 Mazda CX-3

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14088288

2020 Mazda CX-3

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

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Sale

$17,997

+ GST

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Used
157,079KM
VIN JM1DKFC71L1473217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PM0437
  • Mileage 157,079 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and all-weather capability with this pre-owned 2020 Mazda CX-3 GS Auto AWD in stunning White. Powered by a 2.0L SKYACTIV-G 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, it offers responsive performance and impressive fuel efficiency. Enjoy confidence on every drive thanks to Mazda's full-time AWD and advanced safety features like blind spot warning and forward collision mitigation. Inside, heated front seats, premium cloth upholstery, and a 7-inch touchscreen with wireless audio streaming keep you comfortable and connected. With its sleek design and versatile cargo space, this CX-3 is ready to elevate your daily commute or weekend adventures. Experience Mazdas craftsmanship and innovationschedule your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Mini Overhead Console
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Rigid cargo cover
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Bucket front seats
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Heated driver and front passenger seats
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Monotone Paint
Halogen Headlights
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Projector beam headlights
Rear lip spoiler
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Light tinted windows
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Bodyside Cladding
Black Wheel Well Trim

Powertrain

6-Speed Automatic

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
Independent Front Suspension
Transmission oil cooler
Torsion beam rear suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
All-Wheel Drive
Electronic Parking Brake
4.325 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Safety

6 AIRBAGS
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Convenience

Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console

Additional Features

Automatic
4 Doors
alternator
Rear door bins
radio data system (RDS)
Rear beverage holders
Auto-Locking Doors
Liftgate Rear Cargo Door
Black side window trim
1
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
YES
Blind spot warning
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Piano Black Console Insert
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
speed sensitive volume
Rear windshield wipers
4-wheel disk brakes
2 USB ports
SMART KEY WITH PUSH BUTTON START
Premium Grade Cloth Upholstery
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Rain Detecting Wipers
215/60R16 all-season tires
push-button
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Manual fuel door release
810 kgs (3
Adjustable Heated Front Seats (3 Settings)
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
Battery charge warning
Engine temperature warning
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Internet radio capability
Selectable mode transmission
Floor console storage
Overhead console storage
ice
6-speed SKYACTIV-Drive automatic transmission
Lead acid battery
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
LEV3-SULEV30 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 30 emissions
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Spare tire mounted under the cargo floor
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
8 beverage holders
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice activated audio controls
Integrated roof audio antenna
Primary monitor touchscreen
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Digital/analog instrumentation display
Manual folding door mirrors
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Power first-row windows
Fixed third-row windows
Power second-row windows
Fixed rear windshield
36 month/unlimited
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Black front bumper rub strip
Sequential shift with steering wheel controls
Fade interior courtesy lights
Permanent locking hub control
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Engine
AM/FM/HD Radio with Navigation-Ready
Automatic full-time AWD
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Driver seat with 6-way directional controls
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Standard glove box
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
1 total number of 1st row displays
7 inch primary display
1 12V power outlet
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Smart device mirroring
Low level warning for fuel and washer fluid
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
Driver one-touch down window
Driver one-touch up window
60 month/unlimited
84 month/unlimited
P215/60HR16 AS BSW front and rear tires
Rear mounted camera
Stainless steel quasi-dual exhaust with chrome tailpipe finisher
Body-coloured door mirrors
Driver seat manual reclining
Black rear bumper rub strip
Black windshield trim
AM/FM/digital
Front passenger seat with 6-way directional controls
Leather and metal-look steering wheel
Passenger seat manual reclining
Leather and metal-look gear shifter material
Leatherette shifter boot
Leatherette instrument panel insert
16 x 6.5-inch front and rear silver aluminum wheels
16" Silver Finish Alloy Wheels
990 Lbs) GVWR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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$17,997

+ GST>

Go Mazda

780-436-9970

2020 Mazda CX-3