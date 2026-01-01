$17,997+ GST
2020 Mazda CX-3
2020 Mazda CX-3
Location
Go Mazda
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
780-436-9970
$17,997
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PM0437
- Mileage 157,079 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and all-weather capability with this pre-owned 2020 Mazda CX-3 GS Auto AWD in stunning White. Powered by a 2.0L SKYACTIV-G 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, it offers responsive performance and impressive fuel efficiency. Enjoy confidence on every drive thanks to Mazda's full-time AWD and advanced safety features like blind spot warning and forward collision mitigation. Inside, heated front seats, premium cloth upholstery, and a 7-inch touchscreen with wireless audio streaming keep you comfortable and connected. With its sleek design and versatile cargo space, this CX-3 is ready to elevate your daily commute or weekend adventures. Experience Mazdas craftsmanship and innovationschedule your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Powertrain
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Suspension
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Convenience
Additional Features
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