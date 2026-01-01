Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WHY BUY FROM DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. No fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers</p>

2021 Jeep Compass

120,678 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ GST
Make it Yours

2021 Jeep Compass

Upland Edition 4x4 Htd Steering & Htd Seats, BU Ca

Watch This Vehicle
14300990

2021 Jeep Compass

Upland Edition 4x4 Htd Steering & Htd Seats, BU Ca

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1781829270833
  2. 1781829271360
  3. 1781829271823
  4. 1781829272285
  5. 1781829272749
  6. 1781829273216
  7. 1781829273662
  8. 1781829274149
  9. 1781829274641
  10. 1781829275110
  11. 1781829275566
  12. 1781829276008
  13. 1781829276489
  14. 1781829276947
  15. 1781829277560
  16. 1781829278014
  17. 1781829278478
  18. 1781829278946
  19. 1781829279418
  20. 1781829279883
  21. 1781829280349
  22. 1781829280843
  23. 1781829281382
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,888

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
120,678KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4NJDAB6MT521484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,678 KM

Vehicle Description

WHY BUY FROM DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. No fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2021 Jeep Compass Upland Edition 4x4 Htd Steering & Htd Seats, BU Ca for sale in Edmonton, AB
2021 Jeep Compass Upland Edition 4x4 Htd Steering & Htd Seats, BU Ca 120,678 KM $17,888 + GST
Used 2020 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Luxury AWD, Lther, Sunroof, Blindspot, Htd Se for sale in Edmonton, AB
2020 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Luxury AWD, Lther, Sunroof, Blindspot, Htd Se 129,378 KM $19,750 + GST
Used 2018 Kia Soul EX+, Htd Steering and Seats, BU Cam for sale in Edmonton, AB
2018 Kia Soul EX+, Htd Steering and Seats, BU Cam 124,678 KM $11,888 + GST

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,888

+ GST>

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2021 Jeep Compass