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2022 Mazda CX-5
2022 Mazda CX-5
Location
Go Mazda
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
780-436-9970
$CALL
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,579 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience elegance and performance with the new 2022 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD in stunning White exterior and rich Brown Nappa leather interior. Powered by a responsive 2.5L SKYACTIV-G turbo engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, this SUV delivers both power and efficiency.Enjoy premium comfort features like heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. Stay connected and entertained with the Bose premium sound system, 10.2-inch touchscreen with integrated navigation, and wireless device charging.Safety is top-notch with all-wheel drive, advanced driver-assistance technologies including lane departure prevention, blind spot warning, and adaptive cruise control with stop & go. The CX-5 Signature AWD combines luxurious design, advanced tech, and confident handling to elevate every drive.Visit us at Go Mazda to experience the 2022 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD where sophistication meets capability.Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed business.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Powertrain
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Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
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Additional Features
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