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Experience elegance and performance with the new 2022 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD in stunning White exterior and rich Brown Nappa leather interior. Powered by a responsive 2.5L SKYACTIV-G turbo engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, this SUV delivers both power and efficiency.Enjoy premium comfort features like heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. Stay connected and entertained with the Bose premium sound system, 10.2-inch touchscreen with integrated navigation, and wireless device charging.Safety is top-notch with all-wheel drive, advanced driver-assistance technologies including lane departure prevention, blind spot warning, and adaptive cruise control with stop & go. The CX-5 Signature AWD combines luxurious design, advanced tech, and confident handling to elevate every drive.Visit us at Go Mazda to experience the 2022 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD where sophistication meets capability.Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed business.

2022 Mazda CX-5

99,579 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
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2022 Mazda CX-5

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14499742

2022 Mazda CX-5

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

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Used
99,579KM
VIN JM3KFBEY9N0616859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,579 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience elegance and performance with the new 2022 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD in stunning White exterior and rich Brown Nappa leather interior. Powered by a responsive 2.5L SKYACTIV-G turbo engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, this SUV delivers both power and efficiency.Enjoy premium comfort features like heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. Stay connected and entertained with the Bose premium sound system, 10.2-inch touchscreen with integrated navigation, and wireless device charging.Safety is top-notch with all-wheel drive, advanced driver-assistance technologies including lane departure prevention, blind spot warning, and adaptive cruise control with stop & go. The CX-5 Signature AWD combines luxurious design, advanced tech, and confident handling to elevate every drive.Visit us at Go Mazda to experience the 2022 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD where sophistication meets capability.Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed business.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Garage door opener
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Lumbar Support
Mini Overhead Console
Day/night rearview mirror
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Illuminated glove box
Rear seat centre armrest
Ambient Lighting
Bucket front seats
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Nappa leather upholstery
Heated driver and front passenger seats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Leather Gear Shifter Material

Powertrain

6-Speed Automatic

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Transmission oil cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
All-Wheel Drive
Electronic Parking Brake
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
4.411 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
digital signal processor
10 Speakers

Exterior

Rear Window Defroster
LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Projector beam headlights
Rear lip spoiler
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Chrome side window trim
Light tinted windows
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim

Safety

6 AIRBAGS
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Forward Collision Mitigation
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Traffic sign recognition

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Convenience

Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console

Additional Features

Automatic
4 Doors
alternator
Rear door bins
Genuine wood door panel insert
radio data system (RDS)
Rear beverage holders
Auto-Locking Doors
Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed Audio Antenna
Amplifier
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
HEATED/VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Blind spot warning
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
speed sensitive volume
Auto-Leveling Headlights
Rear windshield wipers
Rear Collision Mitigation
4-wheel disk brakes
4 USB ports
Cushion Tilt
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Lane Departure Prevention
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Rain Detecting Wipers
Driver Attention Alert
Ventilated Driver and Front Passenger Seats
Real-Time Traffic
push-button
Integrated navigation system with voice activation
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Manual fuel door release
Power folding door mirrors
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
225/55R19 all-season tires
2 memory settings
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
Battery charge warning
Dual-zone front climate control
Engine temperature warning
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Rear console climate control ducts
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Selectable mode transmission
Overhead console storage
ice
6-speed SKYACTIV-Drive automatic transmission
Lead acid battery
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
LEV3-SULEV30 emissions
Conventional left rear passenger door
Power liftgate rear cargo door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Spare tire mounted under the cargo floor
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Driver seat with 8-way directional controls
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Manual reclining rear seats
Split-bench rear seat
Fold forward rear seatback
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
8 beverage holders
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice activated audio controls
Real-time weather
Cruise control with stop and go
Power cargo area access release
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Digital/analog instrumentation display
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Power first-row windows
Fixed third-row windows
Power second-row windows
Fixed rear windshield
36 month/unlimited
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Driver seat power reclining
Passenger seat power reclining
Black front bumper rub strip
Sequential shift with steering wheel controls
Fade interior courtesy lights
Permanent locking hub control
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
TBD GVWR
Automatic full-time AWD
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Black grille with chrome accents
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Vinyl shifter boot
Rear under seat climate control ducts
1 total number of 1st row displays
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Smart device mirroring
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
60 month/unlimited
84 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Stainless steel quasi-dual exhaust with chrome tailpipe finisher
Body-coloured door mirrors
Black rear bumper rub strip
Front passenger seat with 6-way directional controls
Leather front seat upholstery
Leatherette front seatback upholstery
Leather rear seat upholstery
3 12V power outlets
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Leather and metal-look steering wheel
Heated windshield wiper park
Low level warning for fuel
First-row sliding and tilting glass sunroof with express open activation sunshade
3 month satellite trial subscription
Driver seat with 2-way power lumbar
Hands-on cruise control
Trunk/hatch auto-latching
Front wireless smart device charging
Level 2 - partial automation SAE Autonomy
AM/FM/digital/satellite
Branded radio
Branded speakers
Emergency SOS system via mobile device
Front and rear one-touch down windows
Front and rear one-touch up windows
Aerial view camera
Directionally adaptive headlights
10.2 inch primary display
Front mounted camera
Tier 3 Bin 70 emissions
Rear seat centre armrest storage
40-20-40 folding rear seats
AM/FM/HD Radio with Bose Premium Sound System
19 x 7-inch front and rear silver aluminum wheels
P225/55HR19 AS BSW front and rear tires
Body-coloured front and rear bumper inserts
2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 Turbo Engine
Genuine wood instrument panel insert
19" Light Grey High Lustre Alloy Wheels

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2022 Mazda CX-5