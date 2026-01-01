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Discover the perfect blend of style, performance, and advanced features with this pre-owned 2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD in sleek Grey with a classy Black leather interior. Powered by a responsive 2.5L SKYACTIV-G engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission and full-time AWD, this SUV offers confident handling in all conditions. Enjoy premium comfort with heated front leather seats, a 10.2-inch touchscreen display, smart device mirroring, and an advanced safety suite including lane departure prevention and blind spot warning. The striking 19 black alloy wheels and LED headlights complete its bold look. Experience refined driving and exceptional versatility todayschedule your test drive at Go Mazda!Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed buisnessClean CarFax

2023 Mazda CX-5

52,867 KM

Details Description Features

$27,494

+ GST
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2023 Mazda CX-5

Watch This Vehicle
14499598

2023 Mazda CX-5

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

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Sale

$27,494

+ GST

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Used
52,867KM
VIN JM3KFBCM0P0285432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PM0445
  • Mileage 52,867 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style, performance, and advanced features with this pre-owned 2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD in sleek Grey with a classy Black leather interior. Powered by a responsive 2.5L SKYACTIV-G engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission and full-time AWD, this SUV offers confident handling in all conditions. Enjoy premium comfort with heated front leather seats, a 10.2-inch touchscreen display, smart device mirroring, and an advanced safety suite including lane departure prevention and blind spot warning. The striking 19" black alloy wheels and LED headlights complete its bold look. Experience refined driving and exceptional versatility todayschedule your test drive at Go Mazda!Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed buisnessClean CarFax

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Lumbar Support
Mini Overhead Console
Day/night rearview mirror
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Bucket front seats
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated driver and front passenger seats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Leather Gear Shifter Material

Powertrain

6-Speed Automatic

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Transmission oil cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
All-Wheel Drive
Electronic Parking Brake
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Exterior

Rear Window Defroster
LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Projector beam headlights
Rear lip spoiler
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Chrome side window trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Bodyside Cladding
Black Wheel Well Trim

Seating

Driver seat manual lumbar support

Safety

6 AIRBAGS
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Convenience

Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console

Additional Features

Automatic
4 Doors
alternator
Rear door bins
radio data system (RDS)
Rear beverage holders
Deep Tinted Windows
Auto-Locking Doors
Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed Audio Antenna
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Blind spot warning
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
speed sensitive volume
Auto-Leveling Headlights
Manual driver seat lumbar
Rear windshield wipers
4-wheel disk brakes
4 USB ports
Cushion Tilt
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Lane Departure Prevention
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Rain Detecting Wipers
push-button
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Manual fuel door release
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
2 memory settings
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
Battery charge warning
Engine temperature warning
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Selectable mode transmission
Overhead console storage
Sequential shift control
ice
Lead acid battery
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
LEV3-SULEV30 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 30 emissions
Conventional left rear passenger door
Power liftgate rear cargo door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Spare tire mounted under the cargo floor
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Driver seat with 8-way directional controls
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Manual reclining rear seats
Split-bench rear seat
Fold forward rear seatback
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
8 beverage holders
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice activated audio controls
Cruise control with stop and go
Power cargo area access release
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Digital/analog instrumentation display
Manual folding door mirrors
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Power first-row windows
Fixed third-row windows
Power second-row windows
Fixed rear windshield
36 month/unlimited
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Black door mirrors
Driver seat power reclining
Passenger seat power reclining
Black front bumper rub strip
Fade interior courtesy lights
Permanent locking hub control
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Automatic full-time AWD
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Black grille with chrome accents
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Driver seat with 6-way directional controls
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Vinyl shifter boot
Standard glove box
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
1 total number of 1st row displays
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Smart device mirroring
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
Driver one-touch down window
Driver one-touch up window
60 month/unlimited
84 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Stainless steel quasi-dual exhaust with chrome tailpipe finisher
Body-coloured door mirrors
Black rear bumper rub strip
Front passenger seat with 6-way directional controls
Leather front seat upholstery
Leatherette front seatback upholstery
Leather rear seat upholstery
3 12V power outlets
Leather and metal-look steering wheel
Heated windshield wiper park
Passenger seat manual reclining
Low level warning for fuel
Driver seat with 2-way power lumbar
Trunk/hatch auto-latching
Emergency SOS system via mobile device
10.2 inch primary display
Gauge cluster display size: 7.00
Rear seat centre armrest storage
Simulated suede and leatherette front seat upholstery
Simulated suede and leatherette
40-20-40 folding rear seats
AM/FM/digital/satellite prep
19 x 7-inch front and rear black aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

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780-436-9970

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$27,494

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Go Mazda

780-436-9970

2023 Mazda CX-5