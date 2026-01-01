$27,494+ GST
2023 Mazda CX-5
2023 Mazda CX-5
Location
Go Mazda
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
780-436-9970
$27,494
+ GST
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PM0445
- Mileage 52,867 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style, performance, and advanced features with this pre-owned 2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD in sleek Grey with a classy Black leather interior. Powered by a responsive 2.5L SKYACTIV-G engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission and full-time AWD, this SUV offers confident handling in all conditions. Enjoy premium comfort with heated front leather seats, a 10.2-inch touchscreen display, smart device mirroring, and an advanced safety suite including lane departure prevention and blind spot warning. The striking 19" black alloy wheels and LED headlights complete its bold look. Experience refined driving and exceptional versatility todayschedule your test drive at Go Mazda!Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed buisnessClean CarFax
Vehicle Features
Interior
Powertrain
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Safety
Suspension
Power Options
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Go Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Go Mazda
Go Mazda
Call Dealer
780-436-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
780-436-9970