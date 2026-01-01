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Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 825-445-0521 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2023 RAM 1500

82,000 KM

Details Description Features

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+ GST
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2023 RAM 1500

SPORT

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13990704

2023 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

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Used
82,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFVT4PN605681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 825-445-0521 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear wheelhouse liners
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
WHEELS: 22" X 9" FORGED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season Pirelli Brand Tires
124.9-Litre (27.4-Gallon) Fuel Tank
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Passive Tuned Mass Damper Black Dual Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge 18" Aluminum Spare Wheel
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports Power 8-Way Driver Seat Rear Underseat Compartment Storage Remote Start System Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop 2nd Row In-Floor Storage ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Rebel Level 1 Equipment Group Power 8-Way Driver Seat
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Gloss Black Grille w/Black Surround Wheels: 22" x 9" Forged Aluminum Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season Pirelli Brand Tires Black RAM Grille Badge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

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780-435-XXXX

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780-435-4000

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Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2023 RAM 1500