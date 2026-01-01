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2023 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Location
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9
780-435-4000
$CALL
+ GST
Actions
Used
69,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7LT5PG669163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Park-Sense rear park assist system
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4" DISPLAY
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 20" X 8" HIGH GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Mopar Sport Performance Hood
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Humidity Sensor Front Heated Seats
BLACK APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Fog Lamps Painted Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper Black Exterior Badging Park-Sense Rear Park A...
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Auto-Dimming ...
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE I -inc: Push-Button Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Accent Colour Door Handles
SIRIUSXM GUARDIAN-INCLUDED TRIAL -inc: 1 Year Subscription (Registration Required) Global Telematics Box Module (TBM) For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9
Call Dealer
780-435-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ GST>
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
780-435-4000
2023 RAM 1500 Classic