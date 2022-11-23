$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
High River Toyota
403-652-1365
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
4x4 Platinum - Sunroof
Location
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
403-652-1365
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
87,368KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9335941
- Stock #: 230008A
- VIN: 5N1DR2MM9JC634550
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 230008A
- Mileage 87,368 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you looking for a crossover SUV that's not overly cumbersome to drive but still has enough space to make it versatile? Check out this Nissan Pathfinder. This 2018 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in High River.
Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 87,368 kms. Stock number 230008A is nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is 4x4 Platinum. Upgrade to this Pathfinder Platinum and experience luxury with capability. It comes with a dual panel panroamic moonroof, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose 13-speaker premium audio, tri-zone entertainment system with a DVD player, HDMI input, and wireless headphones, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, Bluetooth, an around view monitor, remote start, forward emergency braking, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Dvd Player, Premium Sound Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
dvd player
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
Navigation
Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2