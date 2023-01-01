$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Lexus NX
300 - Heated Seats - Navigation
40,359KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9545452
- Stock #: 204324
- VIN: JTJHARDZ3L5015223
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
The aggressive exterior design and high-tech interior of this Lexus NX make it a desirable luxury crossover. This 2020 Lexus NX is fresh on our lot in High River.
The Lexus NX is a bold, expertly crafted take on the luxury compact SUV. The brilliant engineering of the NX gives it a satisfying blend of performance and fuel efficiency. One look is all it takes to understand that Lexus NX is a different kind of luxury SUV. From its diamond-shaped exterior to the supple layers of leather that cloak the interior, this 2020 Lexus NX brings seemingly incompatible concepts and elements into a harmonious whole. This SUV has 40,359 kms. Stock number 204324 is nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our NX's trim level is 300. This NX 300 comes with some amazing features like Scout GPS Navigation, Apple CarPlay, 8 inch display with touchpad controls, Bluetooth, Enform app suite with traffic and weather, and USB inputs for connectivity and infotainment. Comfort and safety are assured, with heated NuLuxe synthetic leather seats, pre collision system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, paddle shifters, dual zone automatic climate control, and Enform Safety Connect with post collision SOS and roadside assistance. Other standard equipment include heated power side mirrors with turn signals, rearview camera, auto dimming rearview mirror, smart key with push button start, and LED lighting with fog lamps and automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Collision Mitigation, Synthetic Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Climate Control
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Proximity Key
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Lane Keep Assist
SiriusXM
Synthetic Leather Seats
Front collision mitigation
