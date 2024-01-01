$34,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid
Medicine Hat Nissan
1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 47,732 KM
Vehicle Description
The Escape crossover is one of the stars of the Ford line-up. It offers dynamic handling, good balance on the road and some of the best cargo space in the segment.
The model offered here has only driven 47,732 km so far. It is finished in a handsome grey, which adds a touch of character. Power comes courtesy of a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine plus EV motor good for 165 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque. This tiny engine is an efficient one, using just 5.5/100 km in the city.
The Titanium model is equipped with an automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive. Its equipment includes air conditioning, heated leather front seats and mirrors, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, reversing camera and on-board computer.
Vehicle Features
