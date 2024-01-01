Menu
Account
Sign In
If you want a fun-to-drive compact SUV, this <strong>2021 Ford Escape Hybrid</strong> for sale in <strong>Medicine Hat</strong> could be just right for you. The Escape crossover is one of the stars of the Ford line-up. It offers dynamic handling, good balance on the road and some of the best cargo space in the segment. The model offered here has only driven <strong>47,732 km</strong> so far. It is finished in a <strong>handsome grey</strong>, which adds a touch of character. Power comes courtesy of a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine plus EV motor good for <strong>165 horsepower</strong> and <strong>155 pound-feet of torque. </strong>This tiny engine is an efficient one, using just 5.5/100 km in the city. The <strong>Titanium </strong>model is equipped with an automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive. Its equipment includes air conditioning, <strong>heated leather front seats and mirrors</strong>, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, reversing camera and on-board computer. Medicine Hat Nissan has been voted Best New Car Dealer, Best Used Car Dealer, Best Auto Repair, Best oil Repair Center and Best Tire Store for 2021 and 2022 by Medicine Hat Residents. <a href=https://online.anyflip.com/zbkvp/uidw/mobile/index.html>https://online.anyflip.com/zbkvp/uidw/mobile/index.html</a> Availiable financing for all your credit needs! New to Canada? No Credit or Bad Credit? At Medicine Hat Nissan we have a variety of options to help with your credit challenges. Contact us today for a free no obligation credit consultation. <p style=margin-bottom: 12.0pt;>Visit us today at 1721 Strachan Rd SE in Medicine Hat or book your appointment today: 403-526-9500. <p style=margin-bottom: 12.0pt;>Want to see what else we have in store? Click here - <a title=https://linktr.ee/medicinehatnissan href=https://linktr.ee/medicinehatnissan target=_blank rel=noopener>https://linktr.ee/medicinehatnissan</a>

2021 Ford Escape

47,732 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

Location

Medicine Hat Nissan

1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1

403-526-9500

  1. 10914692
  2. 10914692
  3. 10914692
  4. 10914692
  5. 10914692
  6. 10914692
  7. 10914692
  8. 10914692
  9. 10914692
  10. 10914692
  11. 10914692
  12. 10914692
  13. 10914692
  14. 10914692
  15. 10914692
  16. 10914692
  17. 10914692
  18. 10914692
Contact Seller

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
47,732KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9DZXMUA08082

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,732 KM

Vehicle Description

If you want a fun-to-drive compact SUV, this 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid for sale in Medicine Hat could be just right for you.




The Escape crossover is one of the stars of the Ford line-up. It offers dynamic handling, good balance on the road and some of the best cargo space in the segment.




The model offered here has only driven 47,732 km so far. It is finished in a handsome grey, which adds a touch of character. Power comes courtesy of a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine plus EV motor good for 165 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque. This tiny engine is an efficient one, using just 5.5/100 km in the city.



The Titanium model is equipped with an automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive. Its equipment includes air conditioning, heated leather front seats and mirrors, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, reversing camera and on-board computer.




Medicine Hat Nissan has been voted Best New Car Dealer, Best Used Car Dealer, Best Auto Repair, Best oil Repair Center and Best Tire Store for 2021 and 2022 by Medicine Hat Residents. https://online.anyflip.com/zbkvp/uidw/mobile/index.html

Availiable financing for all your credit needs! New to Canada? No Credit or Bad Credit? At Medicine Hat Nissan we have a variety of options to help with your credit challenges. Contact us today for a free no obligation credit consultation.




Visit us today at 1721 Strachan Rd SE in Medicine Hat or book your appointment today: 403-526-9500.

Want to see what else we have in store? Click here - https://linktr.ee/medicinehatnissan

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Power Tailgate
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Sirius Radio
Telematics
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Medicine Hat Nissan

Used 2012 Honda Civic Sdn LX for sale in Medicine Hat, AB
2012 Honda Civic Sdn LX 96,981 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Medicine Hat, AB
2014 Nissan Rogue S 136,126 KM $15,499 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Medicine Hat, AB
2018 Nissan Rogue S 119,156 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Medicine Hat Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Medicine Hat Nissan

Medicine Hat Nissan

1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1

Call Dealer

403-526-XXXX

(click to show)

403-526-9500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Medicine Hat Nissan

403-526-9500

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Escape