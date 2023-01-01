$49,980+ tax & licensing
$49,980
+ taxes & licensing
Sherwood Motorcars
587-872-7756
1972 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray
Location
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
149,750KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10026654
- Stock #: SMC0537
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Elkhart Green
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 149,750 KM
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5