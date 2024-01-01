Menu
2020 Kia Forte

49,645 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Kia Forte

2020 Kia Forte

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 11032013
  2. 11032013
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,645KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF54AD0LE223218

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 49,645 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Kia Forte