Sherwood Motorcars
587-872-7756
2020 Lamborghini Huracan
EVO Coupe
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
11,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10204416
- Stock #: SMC0612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rosso Mars
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 11,700 KM
Vehicle Description
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
