2020 Lamborghini Huracan

11,700 KM

Details

$389,800

+ tax & licensing
$389,800

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

2020 Lamborghini Huracan

2020 Lamborghini Huracan

EVO Coupe

2020 Lamborghini Huracan

EVO Coupe

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$389,800

+ taxes & licensing

11,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10204416
  • Stock #: SMC0612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rosso Mars
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 11,700 KM

Vehicle Description

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

