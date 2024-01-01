Menu
Account
Sign In

2003 Hummer H2

130,500 KM

Details Features

$29,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2003 Hummer H2

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Hummer H2

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

  1. 1709682777
  2. 1709682777
  3. 1709682775
  4. 1709682775
  5. 1709682775
  6. 1709682777
  7. 1709682777
  8. 1709682777
  9. 1709682776
  10. 1709682776
  11. 1709682777
  12. 1709682776
  13. 1709682776
  14. 1709682776
  15. 1709682776
  16. 1709682776
  17. 1709682776
  18. 1709682776
  19. 1709682776
  20. 1709682776
  21. 1709682776
  22. 1709682776
  23. 1709682776
  24. 1709682776
  25. 1709682776
  26. 1709682611
  27. 1709682776
  28. 1709682776
  29. 1709682776
  30. 1709682776
  31. 1709682776
  32. 1709682776
  33. 1709682776
  34. 1709682776
  35. 1709682776
  36. 1709682776
  37. 1709682776
  38. 1709682776
  39. 1709682775
  40. 1709682775
  41. 1709682775
  42. 1709682775
  43. 1709682775
  44. 1709682775
  45. 1709682775
  46. 1709682775
  47. 1709682775
  48. 1709682775
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$29,987

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$29,987

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$29,987
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

AMVIC Surcharge
+ $7
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
130,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 5GRGN23U53H123341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lakeside Ford

Used 2010 Ford Escape Limited for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2010 Ford Escape Limited 254,667 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape SE for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2020 Ford Escape SE 157,000 KM $28,659 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 61,872 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Lakeside Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

Call Dealer

780-849-XXXX

(click to show)

780-849-4419

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,987

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

Contact Seller
2003 Hummer H2