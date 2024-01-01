$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
BIG BEND
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge+ $10
Administration Surcharge+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
83,586KM
Used
VIN 3FMCR9B65NRD56357
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour AREA 51
- Interior Colour Ebony Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24019A
- Mileage 83,586 KM
Vehicle Features
Convenience
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Mechanical
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST
Additional Features
AREA 51
EBONY, UNIQUE CLOTH HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS
FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS W/O CARPET MATS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2022 Ford Bronco Sport