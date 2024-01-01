Menu
Used 2020 Ford Edge ST for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2020 Ford Edge

19,702 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

AMVIC Surcharge
+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
19,702KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4AP9LBB39263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
  • Interior Colour EBONY LEATHER-TRIM SEATS
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24038A
  • Mileage 19,702 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost

Additional Features

EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
WHEELS: 21 PREMIUM GLOSS BLACK-PAINTED ALUMINUM
EBONY, FRONT HEATED LEATHER-TRIMMED SPORT BUCKET SEATS

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

2020 Ford Edge