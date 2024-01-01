Menu
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2022 Ford F-150

14,784 KM

Details Features

$52,101.25

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

XLT

2022 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

Actions
14,784KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E87NFB46137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE CLOTH 40/20/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PARTS001
  • Mileage 14,784 KM

Vehicle Features

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Exterior

Tailgate Step
BLACK PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS

Mechanical

Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost

Additional Features

Oxford White
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER (47W)
REMOTE START SYSTEM W/REMOTE TAILGATE RELEASE
EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A STANDARD
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
BLACK W/MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quick Links
