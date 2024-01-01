$52,101.25+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$52,101.25
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$51,596
Adjustments
AMVIC Surcharge+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge+ $499
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$52,101.25
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
14,784KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E87NFB46137
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour DARK SLATE CLOTH 40/20/40
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PARTS001
- Mileage 14,784 KM
Vehicle Features
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Exterior
Tailgate Step
BLACK PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS
Mechanical
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Additional Features
Oxford White
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER (47W)
REMOTE START SYSTEM W/REMOTE TAILGATE RELEASE
EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A STANDARD
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
BLACK W/MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lakeside Ford
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
2022 Ford F-150