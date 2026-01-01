2024 Ford Transit 350

3.73 Limited Slip Axle

Keyless Entry Pad

CLOTH

Manual air conditioner

Oxford White

PARTIAL GAS FILL

.XL TRIM

JOB #1 ORDER

15-PASSENGER SEATS

DUAL AGM BATTERIES (70 AMP-HR EACH)

Transmission: 10-Spd Automatic w/OD & SelectShift -inc: auxiliary transmission oil cooler

DARK PALAZZO GREY, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS

DARK PALAZZO GREY

E-85 FLEX FUEL CAPABLE

.10-SPEED TRANSMISSION

.235/65R16C BSW ALL-SEASON

EXTND LENGTH RUNNING BOARDS

DUAL BATTERIES (70 AMP-HR)

9550# GVWR PACKAGE

3.5L PFDI V6

RADIO - SYNC3, 4 SCN

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

EXTENDED LENGTH RUNNING BOARDS -inc: Covers the A-B pillar driver-side and A-C pillar passenger-side

MIDSHIP EXTENDED RANGE FUEL TANK (117 LITRES) -inc: capless fuel fill

EXTENDED FUEL TANK (117 L)

RADIO: AM/FM STEREO W/SYNC 3 -inc: 4" multi-function display, Bluetooth and dual USB ports, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, 911 Assist, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and auxiliary input jack

PRIVACY GLASS -inc: Provides protection of vehicle occupant(s) and occupant personal belongings, The glass also provides occupant comfort by helping to reduce vehicle cool-down time, Rear-Window Defroster

CV LOT MANAGEMENT