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2024 Ford Transit 350
MR PASS XL
2024 Ford Transit 350
MR PASS XL
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ GST
Actions
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ GST
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
2,066KM
VIN 1FBAX9C88RKA49538
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 2,066 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
YZ
CK
998
44U
TC8
X7L
153
20M
52C
57B
58V
63E
655
68B
68J
693
92E
96P
98F
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.73 LIMITED-SLIP AXLE RATIO
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Electric Power-Assist Steering
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
95 L Fuel Tank
HD 250 Amp Alternator
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
1310.9 Kgs Maximum Payload
Engine: 3.5L PFDi V6 Flex-Fuel -inc: port injection and auto start-stop technology
GVWR: 9,550 lb
Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and HD Gas-Pressurized Rear Shock Absorbers
Interior
remote start
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Partial Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Removable Split-Bench Front Facing 4th Row Seat Number, Control and Type Head Restraint
Removable Bench Front Facing Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Exterior
Privacy Glass
Keyless Entry Keypad
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black front bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Tires: 235/65R16C 121/119 R AS BSW
Wheels: 16" Silver Steel w/Exposed Lug Nuts
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
Wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
8 Speakers (4 Front/4 Rear)
Safety
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
3.73 Limited Slip Axle
Keyless Entry Pad
CLOTH
Manual air conditioner
Oxford White
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.XL TRIM
JOB #1 ORDER
15-PASSENGER SEATS
DUAL AGM BATTERIES (70 AMP-HR EACH)
Transmission: 10-Spd Automatic w/OD & SelectShift -inc: auxiliary transmission oil cooler
DARK PALAZZO GREY, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
DARK PALAZZO GREY
E-85 FLEX FUEL CAPABLE
.10-SPEED TRANSMISSION
.235/65R16C BSW ALL-SEASON
EXTND LENGTH RUNNING BOARDS
DUAL BATTERIES (70 AMP-HR)
9550# GVWR PACKAGE
3.5L PFDI V6
RADIO - SYNC3, 4 SCN
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
EXTENDED LENGTH RUNNING BOARDS -inc: Covers the A-B pillar driver-side and A-C pillar passenger-side
MIDSHIP EXTENDED RANGE FUEL TANK (117 LITRES) -inc: capless fuel fill
EXTENDED FUEL TANK (117 L)
RADIO: AM/FM STEREO W/SYNC 3 -inc: 4" multi-function display, Bluetooth and dual USB ports, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, 911 Assist, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and auxiliary input jack
PRIVACY GLASS -inc: Provides protection of vehicle occupant(s) and occupant personal belongings, The glass also provides occupant comfort by helping to reduce vehicle cool-down time, Rear-Window Defroster
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
15-PASSENGER SEATING -inc: 1st row: 2 seats, 2nd row: 3 seats, 3rd row: 3 seats, 4th row: 3 seats and 5th row: 4 seats, Dual AGM Batteries (70 Amp-hr Each)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Lakeside Ford
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Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ GST>
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2024 Ford Transit 350