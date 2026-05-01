$8,988+ GST
Make it Yours
2015 Ford Escape
SE
2015 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-853-2841
$8,988
+ GST
Actions
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$8,779
Adjustments
AMVIC Fee Surcharge
+ $10
Doc Fee Surcharge
+ $199
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$8,988
+ GST
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
167,380KM
VIN 1FMCU9GX1FUC50367
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8400A
- Mileage 167,380 KM
Vehicle Description
Sync, Rear Parking Aid Sensors, 10-way Power Driver Seat!
With excellent fuel economy, plenty of engine power and lots of cargo area, this Ford Escape is designed to have your back no matter what the task. This 2015 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right.
This SUV has 167,380 km. Stock number 8400A is Tuxedo Black Metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sync, Rear Parking Aid Sensors, 10-way Power Driver Seat.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GX1FUC50367.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expires 2026-05-31. o~o
With excellent fuel economy, plenty of engine power and lots of cargo area, this Ford Escape is designed to have your back no matter what the task. This 2015 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right.
This SUV has 167,380 km. Stock number 8400A is Tuxedo Black Metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sync, Rear Parking Aid Sensors, 10-way Power Driver Seat.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GX1FUC50367.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expires 2026-05-31. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Sync
REAR PARKING AID SENSORS
10-Way Power Driver Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Webb's Ford
Webb's Ford Vermilion
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
Call Dealer
780-853-XXXX(click to show)
$8,988
+ GST>
Webb's Ford
780-853-2841
2015 Ford Escape