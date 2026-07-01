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<b>Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats!</b><br> <br> This Ford Explorer is ready to change the game. This 2021 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.<br> <br>This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.<br> <br>This SUV has 80,295 km. Stock number 8414A is Carbonized Grey Metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=gWo13fiaXm4xZWwFEUpg0flTGVMbFf+B target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Explorers trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this luxurious Ford Explorer Platinum is an excellent choice as it comes with exclusive aluminum wheels and classy exterior styling, a massive sunroof and a larger 10.1 inch color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features perforated Tri-Diamond leather heated and cooled seats with accent stitching, genuine wood trim, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, LED lights, wireless charging, Ford Co-Pilot360+ featuring active park assist, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, forward collision warning and evasion assist, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi, a proximity key with push button start, remote engine start plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8HC3MGB08800 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8HC3MGB08800</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.webbsford.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.webbsford.com/financing/</a><br> <br/>Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$293.93</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $199 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $12568 ). See dealer for details. <br><br>Webbs Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB. <br/>We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expires 2026-07-31. o~o

2021 Ford Explorer

80,295 KM

Details Description Features

$38,988

+ GST
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle
14415681

2021 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Location

Webb's Ford

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

780-853-2841

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$38,988

+ GST

Show Price Breakdown
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Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$38,779

Adjustments

AMVIC Fee Surcharge
+ $10
Doc Fee Surcharge
+ $199

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$38,988
+ GST
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
80,295KM
VIN 1FM5K8HC3MGB08800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8414A
  • Mileage 80,295 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats!

This Ford Explorer is ready to change the game. This 2021 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.

This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.

This SUV has 80,295 km. Stock number 8414A is Carbonized Grey Metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Explorer's trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this luxurious Ford Explorer Platinum is an excellent choice as it comes with exclusive aluminum wheels and classy exterior styling, a massive sunroof and a larger 10.1 inch color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features perforated Tri-Diamond leather heated and cooled seats with accent stitching, genuine wood trim, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, LED lights, wireless charging, Ford Co-Pilot360+ featuring active park assist, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, forward collision warning and evasion assist, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi, a proximity key with push button start, remote engine start plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8HC3MGB08800.


To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.webbsford.com/financing/

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $293.93 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $199 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $12568 ). See dealer for details.

Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expires 2026-07-31. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Heated Seats

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Webb's Ford

Webb's Ford

Webb's Ford Vermilion

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

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780-853-XXXX

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780-853-2841

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$38,988

+ GST>

Webb's Ford

780-853-2841

2021 Ford Explorer