$47,988+ GST
Make it Yours
2022 Ford Explorer
ST - Low Mileage
2022 Ford Explorer
ST - Low Mileage
Location
Webb's 1441
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-842-4400
$47,988
+ GST
Actions
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$47,779
Adjustments
AMVIC Fee Surcharge
+ $10
Doc Fee Surcharge
+ $199
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$47,988
+ GST
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
36,571KM
VIN 1FM5K8GC8NGA66482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8450A
- Mileage 36,571 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Premium Technology Package, ST Street Pack!
This 2022 Explorer is ready to go beyond your expectations, designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less traveled. This 2022 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.
This low mileage SUV has just 36,571 km. Stock number 8450A is Agate Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Explorer's trim level is ST. Upgrading to this Ford Explorer ST is a great choice as it comes with exclusive aluminum wheels and unique exterior style, a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3 and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features LED lights with front fog lights, perforated leather heated and cooled seats with silver accent stitching, unique piano black trim, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, a 360 degree camera, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, active park assist, evasion assist and forward collision warning, a proximity key with push button start, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Premium Technology Package, ST Street Pack.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GC8NGA66482.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $361.80 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $199 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $15470 ). See dealer for details.
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expires 2026-06-30. o~o
This 2022 Explorer is ready to go beyond your expectations, designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less traveled. This 2022 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.
This low mileage SUV has just 36,571 km. Stock number 8450A is Agate Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Explorer's trim level is ST. Upgrading to this Ford Explorer ST is a great choice as it comes with exclusive aluminum wheels and unique exterior style, a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3 and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features LED lights with front fog lights, perforated leather heated and cooled seats with silver accent stitching, unique piano black trim, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, a 360 degree camera, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, active park assist, evasion assist and forward collision warning, a proximity key with push button start, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Premium Technology Package, ST Street Pack.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GC8NGA66482.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $361.80 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $199 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $15470 ). See dealer for details.
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expires 2026-06-30. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Additional Features
PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
ST STREET PACK
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Webb's 1441
Webb's Ford Vermilion
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
Call Dealer
780-842-XXXX(click to show)
780-842-4400
Alternate Numbers1-888-842-0044
$47,988
+ GST>
Webb's 1441
780-842-4400
2022 Ford Explorer