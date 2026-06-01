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<b>Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Premium Technology Package, ST Street Pack!</b><br> <br> This 2022 Explorer is ready to go beyond your expectations, designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less traveled. This 2022 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.<br> <br>This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.<br> <br>This low mileage SUV has just 36,571 km. Stock number 8450A is Agate Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4fILaqvjGjTt/A32kv/vAk8DcSSB+C8j target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Explorers trim level is ST. Upgrading to this Ford Explorer ST is a great choice as it comes with exclusive aluminum wheels and unique exterior style, a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3 and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features LED lights with front fog lights, perforated leather heated and cooled seats with silver accent stitching, unique piano black trim, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, a 360 degree camera, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, active park assist, evasion assist and forward collision warning, a proximity key with push button start, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Premium Technology Package, ST Street Pack.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GC8NGA66482 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GC8NGA66482</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.webbsford.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.webbsford.com/financing/</a><br> <br/>Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$361.80</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $199 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $15470 ). See dealer for details. <br><br>Webbs Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB. <br/>We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expires 2026-06-30. o~o

2022 Ford Explorer

36,571 KM

Details Description Features

$47,988

+ GST
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Explorer

ST - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle
14208305

2022 Ford Explorer

ST - Low Mileage

Location

Webb's 1441

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

780-842-4400

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$47,988

+ GST

Show Price Breakdown
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Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$47,779

Adjustments

AMVIC Fee Surcharge
+ $10
Doc Fee Surcharge
+ $199

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$47,988
+ GST
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
36,571KM
VIN 1FM5K8GC8NGA66482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8450A
  • Mileage 36,571 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Premium Technology Package, ST Street Pack!

This 2022 Explorer is ready to go beyond your expectations, designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less traveled. This 2022 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.

This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.

This low mileage SUV has just 36,571 km. Stock number 8450A is Agate Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Explorer's trim level is ST. Upgrading to this Ford Explorer ST is a great choice as it comes with exclusive aluminum wheels and unique exterior style, a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3 and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features LED lights with front fog lights, perforated leather heated and cooled seats with silver accent stitching, unique piano black trim, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, a 360 degree camera, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, active park assist, evasion assist and forward collision warning, a proximity key with push button start, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Premium Technology Package, ST Street Pack.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GC8NGA66482.


To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.webbsford.com/financing/

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $361.80 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $199 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $15470 ). See dealer for details.

Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expires 2026-06-30. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Additional Features

PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
ST STREET PACK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Webb's 1441

Webb's 1441

Webb's Ford Vermilion

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

Call Dealer

780-842-XXXX

(click to show)

780-842-4400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-842-0044
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$47,988

+ GST>

Webb's 1441

780-842-4400

2022 Ford Explorer