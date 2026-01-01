$16,204+ GST
2018 Ford Escape
2018 Ford Escape
Location
Webb's Ford
2929 15 Ave, Wainwright, AB T9W 0A4
780-853-2841
$16,204
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26EX004A
- Mileage 145,430 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything Canadian roads throw at it? Webb's 1441 has the perfect pre-owned vehicle for you: a 2018 Ford Escape. This capable crossover is ready for your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything in between. With its spacious interior and comfortable ride, it's designed to make every journey enjoyable for you and your passengers.
This 2018 Ford Escape boasts a robust 4-wheel drive system, ensuring you have the confidence and traction you need, no matter the weather conditions or terrain. Whether you're navigating snowy streets, heading to the cottage, or simply want peace of mind on your travels, this SUV is built to perform. With 145,430 kilometers on the odometer, it's a well-traveled companion that's still eager for many more miles of exploration.
Here are 5 features that make this 2018 Ford Escape a standout choice:
- Go Anywhere 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian winters and off-road trails with unwavering confidence thanks to its advanced 4-wheel drive system.
- Spacious SUV Versatility: Enjoy ample cargo room and comfortable seating for passengers, making it ideal for family trips or hauling gear.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with a seamless automatic transmission that provides a comfortable and responsive ride.
- Durable Gasoline Engine: Benefit from the proven reliability and efficiency of a gasoline engine, ready for your everyday needs.
- Four-Door Convenience: Easy access for all passengers and cargo, making loading and unloading a breeze.
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Webb's Ford
Webb's 14 41 Wainwright
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780-853-XXXX(click to show)
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780-853-2841