AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS <P> Get ready to ignite your passion for driving with the 2007 Honda Civic Si. This sporty and stylish compact car delivers an exhilarating driving experience while maintaining the practicality and reliability that Honda is known for. <P> The 2007 Civic Si boasts a sleek and aggressive design, with a distinctive rear spoiler, sporty alloy wheels, and a stylish front grille. But its under the hood where the real excitement begins. Powered by a high-revving 2.0-liter VTEC engine, the Civic Si delivers an impressive 197 horsepower, paired with a close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission for precise control and responsiveness. <P> Step inside the cockpit-inspired interior, where youll find sporty bucket seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and aluminum pedals, creating an immersive driving experience. The Civic Si also comes equipped with a premium audio system with CD player and auxiliary input, so you can enjoy your favorite tunes on the go. <P> But the Civic Si isnt just about fun its also designed with safety in mind. With features like anti-lock brakes, stability control, and front-seat side airbags, you can drive with confidence knowing that youre protected on the road. <P> Whether youre carving up mountain roads or cruising through city streets, the 2007 Honda Civic Si delivers an unforgettable driving experience every time you get behind the wheel. <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2007 Honda Civic

234,576 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Si SUNROOF, CRUISE CONTROL, CD PLAYER

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

234,576KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFG21597H100780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 234,576 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

