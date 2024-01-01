$CALL+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Civic
Si SUNROOF, CRUISE CONTROL, CD PLAYER
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 234,576 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to ignite your passion for driving with the 2007 Honda Civic Si. This sporty and stylish compact car delivers an exhilarating driving experience while maintaining the practicality and reliability that Honda is known for.
The 2007 Civic Si boasts a sleek and aggressive design, with a distinctive rear spoiler, sporty alloy wheels, and a stylish front grille. But it's under the hood where the real excitement begins. Powered by a high-revving 2.0-liter VTEC engine, the Civic Si delivers an impressive 197 horsepower, paired with a close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission for precise control and responsiveness.
Step inside the cockpit-inspired interior, where you'll find sporty bucket seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and aluminum pedals, creating an immersive driving experience. The Civic Si also comes equipped with a premium audio system with CD player and auxiliary input, so you can enjoy your favorite tunes on the go.
But the Civic Si isn't just about fun it's also designed with safety in mind. With features like anti-lock brakes, stability control, and front-seat side airbags, you can drive with confidence knowing that you're protected on the road.
Whether you're carving up mountain roads or cruising through city streets, the 2007 Honda Civic Si delivers an unforgettable driving experience every time you get behind the wheel.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
