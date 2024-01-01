$7,999+ tax & licensing
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 203,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 HONDA CIVIC DX EDITION IS AVAILABLE FOR SALE IN MINT CONDITION EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR IN GRAY COLOUR, NO RUST, FM AM CD PLAYER, ALLOY WHEELS, COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
