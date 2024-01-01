Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2010 HONDA CIVIC DX EDITION IS AVAILABLE FOR SALE IN MINT CONDITION EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR IN GRAY COLOUR, NO RUST, FM AM CD PLAYER, ALLOY WHEELS, COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.</p>

2010 Honda Civic

203,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

  1. 1717178681
  2. 1717178694
  3. 1717178705
  4. 1717178714
  5. 1717178723
  6. 1717178735
  7. 1717178744
  8. 1717178752
  9. 1717178760
  10. 1717178768
  11. 1717178776
  12. 1717178784
  13. 1717178792
  14. 1717178800
  15. 1717178808
  16. 1717178816
  17. 1717178825
  18. 1717178834
  19. 1717178842
  20. 1717178850
  21. 1717178858
  22. 1717178866
  23. 1717178874
  24. 1717178883
  25. 1717178892
  26. 1717178901
  27. 1717178910
  28. 1717178918
Contact Seller

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
203,000KM
VIN 2HGFA1F42AH047830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 HONDA CIVIC DX EDITION IS AVAILABLE FOR SALE IN MINT CONDITION EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR IN GRAY COLOUR, NO RUST, FM AM CD PLAYER, ALLOY WHEELS, COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Used 2014 Honda Civic LX for sale in Brampton, ON
2014 Honda Civic LX 173,000 KM $14,700 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC for sale in Brampton, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC 218,000 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Brampton, ON
2015 Toyota Corolla LE 119,700 KM $16,700 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hansen Truck and Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-463-XXXX

(click to show)

905-463-0928

Alternate Numbers
647-401-6131
Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

Contact Seller
2010 Honda Civic