Menu
Account
Sign In
BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED MIRRORS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS <P> Experience the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and reliability with the 2015 Honda Civic EX. This compact sedan is designed to elevate your driving experience with its sleek design, advanced features, and legendary Honda quality. <P> The 2015 Civic EX features a modern and aerodynamic exterior that turns heads wherever you go. With its bold grille, sleek lines, and stylish alloy wheels, the Civic exudes confidence and sophistication. Step inside the spacious and well-appointed interior, where youll find premium materials and thoughtful amenities designed with your comfort in mind. <P> Powered by a fuel-efficient yet responsive engine, the Civic EX delivers an engaging driving experience with plenty of pep for city cruising and highway driving alike. Plus, with Hondas reputation for reliability, you can trust that your Civic will keep you on the road for miles to come. <P> Stay connected and entertained on the go with the Civic EXs advanced technology features. The 7-inch touchscreen display integrates seamlessly with your smartphone using HondaLink, allowing you to access your favorite apps, music, and navigation with ease. Plus, with available features like Honda LaneWatch and a multi-angle rearview camera, youll have added confidence and convenience on every drive. <P> Safety is a top priority in the Civic EX, with a suite of advanced driver-assistance features designed to help keep you and your passengers safe. From Hondas ACE body structure to standard features like a rearview camera and tire pressure monitoring system, the Civic has your back on every journey. <P> Discover why the Honda Civic has been a favorite among drivers for generations. <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2015 Honda Civic

153,245 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Honda Civic

EX BLUETOOTH, TOUCHSCREEN, HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

EX BLUETOOTH, TOUCHSCREEN, HEATED SEATS

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  1. 11262239
  2. 11262239
  3. 11262239
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
153,245KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F53FH034037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9641A
  • Mileage 153,245 KM

Vehicle Description

BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED MIRRORS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS


Experience the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and reliability with the 2015 Honda Civic EX. This compact sedan is designed to elevate your driving experience with its sleek design, advanced features, and legendary Honda quality.


The 2015 Civic EX features a modern and aerodynamic exterior that turns heads wherever you go. With its bold grille, sleek lines, and stylish alloy wheels, the Civic exudes confidence and sophistication. Step inside the spacious and well-appointed interior, where you'll find premium materials and thoughtful amenities designed with your comfort in mind.


Powered by a fuel-efficient yet responsive engine, the Civic EX delivers an engaging driving experience with plenty of pep for city cruising and highway driving alike. Plus, with Honda's reputation for reliability, you can trust that your Civic will keep you on the road for miles to come.


Stay connected and entertained on the go with the Civic EX's advanced technology features. The 7-inch touchscreen display integrates seamlessly with your smartphone using HondaLink, allowing you to access your favorite apps, music, and navigation with ease. Plus, with available features like Honda LaneWatch and a multi-angle rearview camera, you'll have added confidence and convenience on every drive.


Safety is a top priority in the Civic EX, with a suite of advanced driver-assistance features designed to help keep you and your passengers safe. From Honda's ACE body structure to standard features like a rearview camera and tire pressure monitoring system, the Civic has your back on every journey.


Discover why the Honda Civic has been a favorite among drivers for generations.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2021 Hyundai Venue Preferred NO ACCIDENTS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Hyundai Venue Preferred NO ACCIDENTS!! 68,599 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe ESSENTIAL HEATED STEERING, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe ESSENTIAL HEATED STEERING, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL 147,002 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda HR-V LX ONE OWNER!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Honda HR-V LX ONE OWNER!! 57,300 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic