2015 Honda Civic
EX BLUETOOTH, TOUCHSCREEN, HEATED SEATS
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AH9641A
- Mileage 153,245 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and reliability with the 2015 Honda Civic EX. This compact sedan is designed to elevate your driving experience with its sleek design, advanced features, and legendary Honda quality.
The 2015 Civic EX features a modern and aerodynamic exterior that turns heads wherever you go. With its bold grille, sleek lines, and stylish alloy wheels, the Civic exudes confidence and sophistication. Step inside the spacious and well-appointed interior, where you'll find premium materials and thoughtful amenities designed with your comfort in mind.
Powered by a fuel-efficient yet responsive engine, the Civic EX delivers an engaging driving experience with plenty of pep for city cruising and highway driving alike. Plus, with Honda's reputation for reliability, you can trust that your Civic will keep you on the road for miles to come.
Stay connected and entertained on the go with the Civic EX's advanced technology features. The 7-inch touchscreen display integrates seamlessly with your smartphone using HondaLink, allowing you to access your favorite apps, music, and navigation with ease. Plus, with available features like Honda LaneWatch and a multi-angle rearview camera, you'll have added confidence and convenience on every drive.
Safety is a top priority in the Civic EX, with a suite of advanced driver-assistance features designed to help keep you and your passengers safe. From Honda's ACE body structure to standard features like a rearview camera and tire pressure monitoring system, the Civic has your back on every journey.
Discover why the Honda Civic has been a favorite among drivers for generations.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Abbotsford Hyundai
