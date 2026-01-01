$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Subaru Forester
2.0XT Touring at
2015 Subaru Forester
2.0XT Touring at
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
144,740KM
VIN JF2SJHTC6FH800615
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
- Interior Colour Onyx Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 144,740 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2015 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring at 144,740 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE AWD 60,264 KM $47,990 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 5A 140,262 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2015 Subaru Forester