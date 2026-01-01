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2015 Subaru Forester

144,740 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Touring at

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14076213

2015 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Touring at

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

  1. 14076213
  2. 14076213
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
144,740KM
VIN JF2SJHTC6FH800615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Onyx Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 144,740 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

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604-857-2657

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OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2015 Subaru Forester