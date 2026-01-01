Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Honda Civic

194,979 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda Civic

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
14220884.815315915?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32112

2016 Honda Civic

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

33323 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
194,979KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F5XGH015290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,979 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2024 Honda Civic FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Honda Civic FINANCING AVAILABLE 15,191 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Camry FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2016 Toyota Camry FINANCING AVAILABLE 155,244 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford Fusion FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2009 Ford Fusion FINANCING AVAILABLE 169,426 KM $6,599 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

33323 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2016 Honda Civic