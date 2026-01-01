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2017 Ford Fusion

75,481 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Fusion

FINANCING AVAILABLE

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14171386

2017 Ford Fusion

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

33323 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B2

604-593-5191

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
75,481KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0T97HR288424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,481 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

33323 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B2

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604-593-XXXX

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604-593-5191

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$CALL

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H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2017 Ford Fusion