$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Fusion
FINANCING AVAILABLE
2017 Ford Fusion
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
33323 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B2
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
75,481KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0T97HR288424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,481 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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H2H Auto Group
33323 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B2
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
H2H Auto Group
604-593-5191
2017 Ford Fusion