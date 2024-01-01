$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Volvo XC90
T6 Inscription 7-Passenger - Navigation
2017 Volvo XC90
T6 Inscription 7-Passenger - Navigation
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
96,436KM
Used
VIN YV4A22PL3H1171953
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB1979A
- Mileage 96,436 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Family friendly and efficient, the 2017 Volvo XC90 is a definite step up from the competition. This 2017 Volvo XC90 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
A masculine, powerful SUV that easily rivals the more expensive counterparts from other premium brands. The 2017 Volvo XC90 is a fortress on wheels, with enough space for 7 people to be comfortably sit and enjoy the refined luxury that is the XC90. Power delivery is smooth regardless of the conditions, so to not spoil the comfort and refinement of the ride. With safety as its prime concern, the XC90 does not disappoint in safety features that most people never knew existed. Its impressive styling has remained true to its Swedish Volvo roots making it a truly intimidating appearance on the street. This SUV has 96,436 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 316HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our XC90's trim level is T6 Inscription 7-Passenger. The top of the line Volvo SUV, the 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription 7-Passenger is refined luxury and safety at its finest. Standard features include full time all wheel drive, 1st and 2nd row power sunroof with power sunshade, power tailgate, cornering lights, perimeter and approach lights, 10 performance speakers, Volvo sensus 9.3 screen, Sirius satellite radio, USB port, Apple car play and Android Auto, voice activated navigation, power front and rear windows, manual 3rd row window blinds, ventilated front power bucket seats with memory, leather seats in all three rows, remote key-less entry, voice activated dual zone front air conditioning, automatic rear air conditioning with separate controls, smart device integration, power heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, back up camera, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, rear parking sensors and an impressive number of airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Memory Seats, Rear View Camera.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
2017 Volvo XC90