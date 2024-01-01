$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Sonata
GL ONE OWNER!!
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,383 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise in Comfort and Style: Discover the 2018 Hyundai Sonata GL
Embark on a journey where elegance meets efficiency with the 2018 Hyundai Sonata GL. This sedan redefines what it means to drive in luxury without sacrificing performance, boasting a harmonious fusion of sleek design, advanced technology, and exceptional fuel efficiency.
Design that Commands Attention: The Sonata GL makes a bold statement with its sleek exterior design. From its dynamic lines to its eye-catching grille, every detail is meticulously crafted to turn heads on the road. Whether you're pulling up to the office or heading out for a night on the town, the Sonata GL ensures you arrive in style.
Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Step inside the Sonata GL, and you'll discover a world of comfort and refinement. The spacious cabin offers plenty of legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers, making every journey a pleasure. Premium materials and thoughtful touches enhance the overall driving experience, while the ergonomic design ensures that everything you need is within easy reach.
Technology at Your Fingertips: Stay connected and entertained on the go with the Sonata GL's advanced technology features. The intuitive infotainment system puts all your favorite apps and features right at your fingertips, while seamless smartphone integration allows you to make calls, send messages, and stream music without taking your eyes off the road. With available upgrades like a premium audio system and navigation, every drive becomes an experience to remember.
Efficiency Meets Performance: Don't let its refined exterior fool youthe Sonata GL packs a punch under the hood. Hyundai's innovative engineering and advanced drivetrain technology deliver impressive performance without compromising on fuel efficiency. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising down the highway, the Sonata GL offers a smooth and responsive ride that's sure to impress.
Safety You Can Trust: Hyundai prioritizes your safety on the road, and the Sonata GL is no exception. With a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features, including available driver-assist technologies like blind-spot monitoring and lane-keeping assist, you can drive with confidence knowing that you and your passengers are protected from every angle.
Experience the Perfect Blend of Luxury and Efficiency: Ready to elevate your driving experience? Visit our showroom today and discover everything the 2018 Hyundai Sonata GL has to offer. From its stunning design to its advanced technology and exceptional fuel efficiency, this sedan is sure to exceed your expectations. Take the wheel and experience the perfect blend of comfort, style, and performanceall in one luxurious package
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
