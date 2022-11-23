Menu
2019 Toyota Highlander

120,996 KM

Details Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

LE AWD

Location

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

120,996KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9369205
  • Stock #: 23UIAB60503
  • VIN: 5TDBZRFH2KS960503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 120,996 KM

Vehicle Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

