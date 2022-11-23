2019 Toyota Highlander

$32,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 9 9 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9369205

9369205 Stock #: 23UIAB60503

23UIAB60503 VIN: 5TDBZRFH2KS960503

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 23UIAB60503

Mileage 120,996 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.